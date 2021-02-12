Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network receives $400,000 grant for Crisis Hub Project

The grant will go towards Waco's Crisis Hub Project that will service all six of the Center's regional counties.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The Bernard and Audre Rapoport Foundation has awarded the Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network, a $400,000 grant. According to the agency, this follows after a $100,000 grant was awarded by the Foundation in December of last year.

The grant will go towards Waco's Crisis Hub Project, which will center around the development of a new crisis facility.

The project will take up six acres of the South Waco property, serving all six of the Center's regional counties, according to the mental health-based agency.

The new crisis facility would also host other services, according to the agency, such as physical health and substance abuse services which will be provided by various community partners.

Vince Erickson, Communications Director for the Center, says that the grant will definitely go towards improving the lives of many Central Texas families.

"The grant will certainly bolster our shared commitment to improve the lives of Central Texans who need accessible, caring and responsive support services for families and individuals who are coping with mental illness, substance use, intellectual disabilities, developmental delays and emotional conflict,” Erickson said.