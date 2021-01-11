Here's what SCOTUS is actually trying to figure out with Senate Bill 8

The high courts review is focusing on how the "Heartbeat Bill" is enforced -- not abortion rights themselves.

TEXAS, USA — All eyes are on the U.S. Supreme Court as history creates itself.

The Texas abortion law is headed to the Supreme Court this week with hearings starting Monday.

"Texas' law is truly unique and the new solicitor general arguing before the court today really emphasizes that new attempts to get around the Supreme Courts constitutional doctrine require the court to engage in creative remedies and work out a way that federal courts can hear challenges based on constitutional rights," Elizabeth Sepper, a University of Texas Law School professor explained.

This is the first time the high court has dealt with a case that attempts to go around the constitution with abortion as the underlying topic.

Texas Senate Bill 8, known as SB 8 or the so-called "Heartbeat Bill," bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat has been detected, which can happen as early as six weeks, before many women know they are pregnant.

The bill was passed by Texas legislators in May and signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott. The law took effect Sept. 1.

The Texas law is unique in how it will be enforced: through private citizens filing lawsuits against anyone involved in an abortion. The law entitles $10,000 to anyone who files a successful lawsuit.

"The court's decision on Senate Bill 8 isn't going to change the lay of the land for abortion law writ large," Sepper explained.

The SCOTUS is working on figuring out the power of the federal courts to safeguard constitutional rights, which Sepper believes won't fall in favor of the state of Texas.

"If I'm right that the Supreme Court is going to rule against the state of Texas, it's going to be because they're worried about what this means for the role of the courts and for constitutional rights generally," Sepper said.

At the hearings Monday, justices voiced concern about all Americans constitutional rights being at stake, not just abortion but freedom of speech and right to bear arms.

Part of what's fueling the fire is federal courts are not supposed to get involved in lawsuits filed in state courts.

That's why Texas believes they can't be sued and they're not doing anything wrong, but the justice department and Texas abortion providers thinks otherwise.

"So they're not supposed to tell state judges what they can and cannot do in a specific case," Sepper told 6 News. "So the question is, is there anyone else they can find right and who the abortion providers have pointed to? The clerks of the courts, right, those aren't judges. They're people who just take your complaint and put it into the docket and the abortion providers just want an order that says if you get a complaint under SB8, you put it in the garbage you don't docket it."

It's now a waiting game for all parties involved.