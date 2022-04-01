House expected to pass legislation legalizing marijuana nationwide

The House is expected to pass legislation today to legalize marijuana nationwide.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The House is expected to pass legislation today to legalize marijuana nationwide.

The bill eliminates criminal penalties associated with the drug, establishes a process to expunge previous convictions, and places a federal tax on marijuana sales.

Those supporting the measure say it mirrors what many states are already doing and brings important criminal justice reform.

Republicans who oppose the legislation warn it will do more harm than good.