GALVESTON, Texas — Yolanda Waters, the chairwoman of the Republican party in Galveston County, is facing calls for resignation after being accused of calling another leader in the party the “N-word” in a text message.

On Monday, the man who was the subject of the racist message spoke out publicly.

“I think she should resign. It’s best for the party. Leaders don’t conduct themselves in an unprofessional manner. Do I think she’s going to? That remains to be seen,” said J.T. Edwards, a state Republican executive committeeman.

Waters didn't respond to KHOU 11 News’ request for an interview, but she sent a statement to the Galveston Daily News describing herself as a Latina/African American woman.

She wrote, “I am saddened and hurt that anyone believes I am ‘racist’ against my own people.”

She told the newspaper the text was a typo.

Edwards doesn't believe Waters’ explanation.

“No, I don’t buy that at all. In fact, as some people have found, they have tried to autocorrect and so on and so forth. No, that dog just doesn’t hunt,” Edwards said.

He says he’s heartened that the top Republicans in Texas are standing with him.

James Dickey, the Chairman of the Republican Party of Texas, has condemned the language calling for Waters’ resignation.

A spokesperson for Gov. Greg Abbott’s office also said Waters was asked to resign from a state-appointed board position.

“What was initial sadness turned into joy, because we have a party that is actually standing for what we believe in,” Edwards said.

Edwards said Waters sent him a text apologizing for the incident.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

RELATED: 'I made the typo' | Galveston GOP chairwoman blames racist text message on fast typing

RELATED: State reveals racist and violent texts, social media comments during Amber Guyger sentencing phase