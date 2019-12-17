AUSTIN, Texas — On the day before the U.S. House of Representatives are set to vote on whether to impeach President Donald Trump, more than 600 pro-impeachment rallies are being planned across the United States. Two of them are happening in Austin Dec. 17.

These Austin rallies come after the Travis County Republican Party held a "Stop the Madness! End the Impeachment Rally" over the weekend.

The first Austin rally began at 10 a.m. at the Texas State Capitol, while the second rally will start at 5:30 p.m. at Austin City Hall.

The Austin events are part of a nation-wide series of "Nobody Is Above the Law" rallies happening in all 50 states. The national event page lives on a website created by "MoveOn.org Civic Action."

If either of the impeachment articles against Trump – abuse of power or obstruction of Congress – is approved, Trump would join Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton as the only presidents to be impeached.

The process would then move to the Senate for a trial that likely would end without Trump's removal from office. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who would be one of the jurors deciding Trump's fate, said he will work with Trump's White House counsel on how to proceed with the trial.

Trump insists he has done nothing wrong, calling the impeachment a "hoax" and says impeaching a president with a record like his would be “sheer Political Madness!” His allies in Congress have used similar language, accusing Democrats of marching toward impeachment because they don't like Trump.

