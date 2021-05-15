Inside Texas Politics: What the Fort Worth mayoral race could mean for Republicans, Democrats in Texas

Next month's mayoral runoff could be telling. Who Fort Worth chooses could foreshadow what happens across the state in next year's midterm elections.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The City of Fort Worth is at a political crossroads. It's the largest Republican-led city in the state. But Cowtown has voted blue in the last two big elections. Two Democrats, former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke and President Joe Biden, won there over the last three years.

Next month's mayoral runoff could be telling. Who Fort Worth chooses could foreshadow what happens across the state in next year's midterm elections.

Candidates Deborah Peoples and Mattie Parker join Inside Texas Politics to talk about their vision for the city, as well as major issues including policing, race, and recovering from the pandemic, ahead of the June 5 runoff.



Peoples was the top vote getter – so we begin with her first.

She is a former executive with AT&T and, until 10 days ago, was the chairwoman for the Tarrant County's Democratic Party.

Peoples would be the first Black mayor of Fort Worth if elected.

Parker is the CEO of a local non-profit. She is also the former chief of staff to outgoing Mayor Betsy Price.

At age 37, if elected, Parker could become the youngest mayor of any U.S. city.