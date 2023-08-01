Dallas County Democrat focused on improving education in upcoming legislative session

Rep. Victoria Neave Criado says schools should benefit from the state’s financial windfall.

DALLAS — As lawmakers prepare to return to Austin for the 88th Texas Legislature, State Rep. Victoria Neave Criado has plenty of priorities.

But the Dallas County Democrat, and recently elected chair of the Mexican American Legislative Caucus, says she’s primarily focused on helping Texans through educational improvements, such as increasing teacher pay and making college more affordable.

“Our economic prosperity as a state is directly linked to the education of our kids. It’s directly linked to the strength of our workforce,” Neave Criado told us on Inside Texas Politics.

During the session, lawmakers must decide how to dole out part of the state’s budget surplus, a whopping $27 Billion.

Neave Criado says schools should benefit from the state’s financial windfall, though a lot of the talk has been focused on using it to lower property taxes.