Inside Texas Politics hands out annual 'Turkey awards'

This week, Inside Texas Politics presents its annual Turkey Awards. We do this every year on the program where we celebrate the great work - and not so great work - our legislators and leaders have done through the year.
Here's how it works: for those officials who have had a successful year politically, they get a turkey leg. Those who have not - they get the gizzard.
Members of the Inside Texas Politics Reporters Roundtable present the awards. Ross Ramsey is the co-founder and executive editor of the Texas Tribune. Bud Kennedy is a columnist at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Berna Dean Steptoe is the political producer at WFAA in Dallas.
Without further ado:
Republican House Speaker Dade Phelan - Turkey Leg
Awarded by Jason Whitely
- First-time speaker
- Navigated three special sessions
- Dealt with Democrats breaking quorum
Power grid and actors - Gizzard
Awarded by Ross Ramsey
The actors: electric utilities, natural gas companies, regulars (ERCOT, PUC, RRC) and lawmakers.
- Affected everybody
- Texas was out of power for 4 days
Democratic Sen. Carol Alvarado - Turkey leg
Awarded by Berna Dean Steptoe
- 15-hour filibuster
- Did not allow Republicans to "just walk" on elections bill
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz - Gizzard
Awarded by Bud Kennedy
- Traveled to Cancun during the February winter storm
- Picked a fight with Big Bird over COVID vaccine
Rep. Ryan Guillen - Gizzard
Awarded by Jason Whitely
- Switched parties - from Democrat to Republican - after redistricting turned his district from Democrat to Republican
- Timing of the switch "suspect"
Tethered dogs - Turkey leg
Awarded by Ross Ramsey
- Bill passed in regular session, but governor vetoed
- Bill later passed in a special session
- Advocates pushed hard for protections
Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton - Gizzard
Awarded by Berna Dean Steptoe
- Appeared during Jan. 6 rally that preceded Capitol Riots
Voters who helped elect San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker - Turkey Leg
Awarded by Bud Kennedy
- Voters came "thundering" back to the polls
- Strong turnout for the elections in May
- Voters are "tuned in"
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott - Gizzard
Awarded by Jason Whitely
- Tethered dogs bill controversy
- Vetoed bill to fund legislature to hit Democrats, but legislature employees in both parties suffered
Texas Republican legislators - Both a turkey leg and a gizzard
Awarded by Ross Ramsey, Berna Dean Steptoe
- Passed a lot of issues-based bills on abortion, guns, etc.
- Funding for border wall
- Passed a major elections bill
El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser - Tukey Leg
Awarded by Bud Kennedy
- Helped lead the border region from being hardest hit by COVID in Texas, to one of the most vaccinated regions
President Joe Biden - Turkey leg
Awarded by Jason Whitely
- His signature campaign promise, a bipartisan infrastructure bill, passed and was signed into law
Texas Democrats - Gizzard
Awarded by Ross Ramsey
- Left for Washington, D.C. during a special session
- Came back fragmented
- Didn't accomplish what they set out to do - to get Congress to pass voter protection legislation
- Managed to unite Republicans
State Sen. Jane Nelson - Turkey Leg
Awarded by Berna Dean Steptoe
- Chaired financed committee
- Played a major role in last session
Alex Jones - Gizzard
Awarded by Bud Kennedy
- Major presence at Jan. 6 rally
- Sued by Sandy Hook parents
- Being subpoenaed to testify in his alleged role in Capital riots
