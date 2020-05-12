Inside Texas Politics: Health care workers will be first in line for 1.4 million doses of vaccines

The COVID-19 Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel is working to get shots to health care workers first.

If the Food and Drug Administration approves a COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer, Texas will get about 1.4 million doses this month.

The first shipment of 200,000 doses is expected to arrive in the coming weeks and will likely go first to health care workers.

"it will be health care workers that have a high risk of exposure," said state Rep. Stephanie Klick, who is a member of the COVID-19 Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel.

Klick said it's unclear yet when Texas might get doses of a second vaccine that has requested approval from the FDA. But, she said, the priority is ensuring there are medical workers to care for coronavirus patients.

"We want to keep our hospital capacity fully staffed," Klick said.

The Pfizer vaccine will be reviewed on Dec. 10. A vaccine from Moderna will be reviewed on Dec. 17.

The review is not for full FDA approval but is instead for an emergency use authorization.

Harris County election administrator questioned

Harris County Commissioners are supporting their newly appointed election administrator, Isabel Longoria

But, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says the position was created illegally because the Secretary of State wasn't properly notified of the appointment.

Longoria says that's not true.

"I appreciated Ken Paxton holding us accountable. We crossed all our t's and dotted all our i's," Longoria said.

She said her appointment has "all been above board."

Gov. Abbott endorses state Senate candidate

Early voting begins next week in the runoff election between the Dallas salon owner who was jailed this year for reopening her business against the governor's orders and a state representative who has been endorsed by Gov. Greg Abbott.

Abbott announced this week that he is throwing his support behind state Rep. Drew Springer.

Springer is running against fellow Republican Shelley Luther, who was jailed after she reopened her salon despite coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

Travis County GOP Chair Matt Mackowiak says Abbott has known Springer and worked with him before on legislation.

"It's possible he's never met Shelley Luther," Mackowiak said of the governor. "What's interesting about her is she has almost no involvement in the Republican party that anyone can find."

Luther doesn't have a record of voting in a Republican primary in Texas before this year, Mackowiak said.

He said many candidates have looked to President Donald Trump as a way to break into politics without the experience, but there aren't many examples of success in those campaigns.

Reporter Roundtable

Texas Tribune’s Abby Livingston, and Bud Kennedy, with the Fort-Worth Star-Telegram, are joined by Berna Dean Steptoe, WFAA’s political producer.



1. Are there any Texans on President-elect Joe Biden's cabinet? If not, why not? Is that a mistake?



2. It's been a month now, and some Texas Republicans still don't call Joe Biden the president-elect. Why hold onto hope for some reversal? What's the political risk in say it's over? Barr says no widespread election fraud. Why won't Texas Republicans call him President-Elect Biden?