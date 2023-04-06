Will Ken Paxton go to trial or resign before it happens this summer?

A prediction from political consultant and Travis County GOP Chair Matt Mackowiak.

AUSTIN, Texas — Before this week, Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick disagreeing in public was rare. They disagreed on how best to give tax relief to taxpayers.

Speaker Dade Phelan and the Texas House passed a tax-relief proposal called Compression, a plan that would cut school districts’ property tax rates.

Patrick and the Texas Senate’s version included compression and an increase in the homestead exemption. Governor Abbott supported Phelan and the House’s version, saying it was best for taxpayers.

According to Republican consultant and Travis County GOP chair Matt Mackowiak, although unusual, more shouldn’t be read into the public dispute.

“It’s a policy disagreement," Mackowiak said. "I don’t think it foreshadows anything bigger or deeper.”

Mackowiak also said he didn’t know how the disagreement between Abbott and Patrick would be resolved.

Mackowiak also talked about Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment. He believes that Paxton will take his case all the way to trial – he won’t resign as Attorney General.

“No, I don’t think he’ll resign," Mackowiak said, "because I think deep down, he believes he’s never done anything wrong."