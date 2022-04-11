Central Texans head out to the polls for the last day of early voting

Nov. 4 Central Texans can vote early in the 2022 midterm elections. Polls close at 7 p.m.

CENTRAL, Texas — It's the last day Central Texans have the chance to get out and vote early.

In terms of votes cast so far, the numbers are down, compared to the same time last midterms.

That's why Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke are making their way across Texas. They're pushing to get the last of their supporters out to vote.

On Thursday, Gov. Abbott was in Waco. Over 500 of his supporters showed up to George's Bar.

"We do not defund our law enforcement, we support our law enforcement officers period," Abbott said.

In El Paso, O'Rourke met with supporters from the University of Texas El Paso.

"We're going to see more attacks on women in the state of Texas if Greg Abbott is re-elected," O'Rourke said.

There are seven early voting locations available to residents in Bell County, those include the following:

Belton - Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 East 2nd Ave

Killeen - Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive

Killeen - Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev R A Abercrombie Dr.

Killeen - Senior Center @ Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen, TX 76542

Temple - Temple ISD Administration Bldg, 401 Santa Fe Way

Salado - Salado Church of Christ, 217 North Stagecoach

Harker Heights - Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing

In McLennan County, residents have access to five early voting locations:

Robinson Community Center106 W. Lyndale Avenue, Robinson, TX 76706

Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center1020 Elm Avenue, Waco, TX 76704

First Assembly of6701 Bosque Blvd, Waco, TX 76710

Hewitt City Hall/ Library200 Patriot Court, Hewitt, TX 76643

Records Building (basement of the building) 214 N 4th Street, Suite 300, Waco, TX 76701