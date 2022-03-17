Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra announces his resignation, effective immediately

Segarra says his resignation was made official Thursday in order to run for city council in May.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra has officially resigned effective immediately, according to officials. Janelle Ford, the City of Killeen Communications Director, confirmed the resignation Thursday afternoon.

According to reports, Segarra resigned in order to run for city council in May, which he confirmed during a city council meeting. He had been mayor of Killeen for six years before news of his resignation.

His position as mayor will be filled by Mayor Pro-Tem Debbie Nash King. She will officially be running for mayor in May, according to reports.

6 News spoke with Segarra Thursday, who said he turned in his resignation at noon that day. He said according to the charter of the City of Killeen, he had to step down as mayor before running for another position.

In a press release, the City of Killeen announced his resignation and rules of practice.

Article III, Section 22 of the City Charter states that “if any member of the City Council holding office desires to run for a different office than that which the member holds, at the next election, the member must resign and vacate their present office at least forty (40) days prior to such election and his resignation shall be effective on the date of such resignation.” Jose Segarra has filed for the May election for an at-large councilmember seat.