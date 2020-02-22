TEXAS, USA — Kristen Alamo Rowin is a first-generation American on her father's side and was born in a small East Texas town.

Rowin attended Angelina College during high school and was able to walk the stage at Angelina College with her real estate certificate two weeks prior to graduating high school.

She obtained her real estate broker's license and founded Alamo Real Estate in Waco.

Kristen is a wife and mother of three boys and moved to Central Texas in 2012.

For more information, go to Kristen Alamo Rowin's website.

