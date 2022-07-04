LIST | Central Texas early voting guide: locations, hours

Early voting is from April 25 until May 3. Here's what you need to know.

TEMPLE, Texas — Early voting is from April 25 until May 3. Here's everything you need to know!

Bell County

Belton

Bell County Annex 550 E. 2nd Ave

Killeen

Jackson Professional Learning Center 902 Rev R A Abercrombie Dr.

Bell County Annex 304 Priest Dr.

Senior Center @ Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schleuter Loop

Harker Heights

Harker Heights Parks & Recreation 307 Millers Crossing

Salado

Salado Church of Christ 217 N. Stagecoach Road

Temple

Temple ISD Administration Building 401 Santa Fe Way 76501

Hours

April 25 to April 29 (7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.)

May 2 to May 3 (7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.)

Click here for a printable copy of the locations.

Applicants for ballot by mail may submit applications to:

Bell County Elections Department

P.O. Box 1629

Belton, Texas 76513

Bosque County

Meridian

Bosque County Courthouse, 110 S. Main St.

Hours

April 25 (8 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

April 26 to April 29 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

May 2 to May 3 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

Learn more here

Coryell County

Copperas Cove

Early Voting Center 508 B Cove Terrace

Gatesville

Gatesville Annex 801 E. Leon St.

Evant

Evant ISD 339 Memory Ln

Hours

April 25 to April 29 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

May 2 to May 3 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

Learn more here

Falls County

Marlin

Falls County Courthouse Annex, 1910 Industrial Park Road

Learn more here

Freestone County

Fairfield

Fairfield Civic Center (Green Barn), 839 E Commerce

Teague

Teague City Hall, 105 S 4th Ave.

Applications for ballot by mail shall be mailed to:

Renee’ McBay, Early Voting Clerk, Freestone County Elections Administrator, P.O. Box 1150 Fairfield, Texas 75840

Hours

April 25 to April 29 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

May 2 to May 3 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

Learn more here

Lampasas County

Lampasas and Kempner

407 S. Pecan St., Suite 102

Hours

April 25 (8 a.m.- 5 p.m.)

April 26 (7 a.m.- 7 p.m.)

April 27 to April 29 (8 a.m.- 5 p.m.)

May 2 (8 a.m.- 5 p.m.)

May 3 (7 a.m.- 7 p.m.)

Learn more here

Leon County

Centerville

155 N. Cass-Annex #2

Jewett

Leon ISD Admin Building, 12168 HWY 79 West

Normangee

Normangee ISD Admin Building, Conference Room, 116 Spur #3

Hours

April 25 to May 3 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.) [ Centerville ONLY ]

] April 25 to May 3 (8 a.m. - 3 p.m.) [ Jewett ONLY ]

] April 25 to May 3 (8 a.m. - 4 p.m.) [Normangee ONLY]

Learn more here

Limestone County

Groesbeck

Limestone County Courthouse, Room G-1 200, W State Street

Mexia

Mexia Civic Center, 101 S McKinney Street

Hours

April 25 to April 29 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

May 2 to May 3 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

Learn more here

McLennan County

Hewitt

Hewitt City Hall, 200 Patriot Court

Robinson

The Robinson Community Center, 106 Lyndale Ave.

Waco

McLennan County Elections Office, 214 N. Fourth St.

The Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm Ave.

The West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.

Hours

April 25 to April 29 (8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.)

April 30 (7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.)

May 2 to May 3 (7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.)

Learn more here

Milam County

Cameron

Milam County Clerk's Office, 107 W. Main St.

Buckholts

Buckholts Community Center, 110 W. Main St

Rockdale

Rockdale Hospital, 1700 Brazos Ave.

Thorndale

V.F.W., 304 E. Moerbe

Bartlett

404 N. Robinson St.

Hours

April 25 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.) [Milam County Clerk's Office ONLY ]

] April 26 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

April 27 to April 29 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) [Milam County Clerk's Office ONLY ]

] April 27 to April 29 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

May 2 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

May 3 (5 a.m. - 5 p.m.) [Milam County Clerk's Office ONLY ]

] May 3 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Click here for a printable copy of the locations.

Mills County

Goldthwaite

Mills County Community Center, 1003 Parker St.

Hours

April 25 to April 29 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

May 2 to May3 (8 a.m. - 5p.m.)

Learn more here

Hamilton County

Hamilton

Hamilton County Courthouse, 102 N. Rice Street, Suite 107

Hours

April 25 to May 3 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

Learn more here

Hill County

Hillsboro

Covington Street Annex, 126 S. Covington St

Whitney

Huron Annex, 5800 F.M. 933

Hubbard

Hubbard Civic Center, 300 N. Magnolia

Hours

April 25 to April 29 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

May 2 to May 3 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

Learn more here