Politics

LIST | Central Texas early voting guide: locations, hours

Early voting is from April 25 until May 3. Here's what you need to know.

TEMPLE, Texas —

Early voting is from April 25 until May 3. Here's everything you need to know! 

Bell County

Belton 

  • Bell County Annex 550 E. 2nd Ave 

Killeen 

  • Jackson Professional Learning Center 902 Rev R A Abercrombie Dr.
  • Bell County Annex 304 Priest Dr.
  • Senior Center @ Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schleuter Loop

Harker Heights

  • Harker Heights Parks & Recreation 307 Millers Crossing 

Salado 

  • Salado Church of Christ 217 N. Stagecoach Road

Temple 

  • Temple ISD Administration Building 401 Santa Fe Way 76501  

Hours 

  • April 25 to April 29 (7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.)
  • May 2 to May 3 (7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.)

Click here for a printable copy of the locations.

Applicants for ballot by mail may submit applications to:

Bell County Elections Department
P.O. Box 1629
Belton, Texas 76513

Bosque County

Meridian

  • Bosque County Courthouse, 110 S. Main St.

Hours 

  • April 25 (8 a.m. - 7 p.m.)
  • April 26 to April 29 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
  • May 2 to May 3 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

Learn more here  

Coryell County 

Copperas Cove

  • Early Voting Center 508 B Cove Terrace

Gatesville

  • Gatesville Annex 801 E. Leon St.

Evant 

  • Evant ISD 339 Memory Ln

Hours

  • April 25 to April 29 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
  • May 2 to May 3 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

Learn more here

Falls County 

Marlin

  • Falls County Courthouse Annex, 1910 Industrial Park Road 

Learn more here 

Freestone County

Fairfield

  • Fairfield Civic Center (Green Barn), 839 E Commerce

Teague 

  • Teague City Hall, 105 S 4th Ave. 

Applications for ballot by mail shall be mailed to: 

Renee’ McBay, Early Voting Clerk, Freestone County Elections Administrator, P.O. Box 1150 Fairfield, Texas 75840

Hours

  • April 25 to April 29 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
  • May 2 to May 3 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

Learn more here  

Lampasas County 

Lampasas and Kempner

  • 407 S. Pecan St., Suite 102

Hours

  • April 25 (8 a.m.- 5 p.m.)
  • April 26 (7 a.m.- 7 p.m.)
  • April 27 to April 29 (8 a.m.-  5 p.m.)
  • May 2 (8 a.m.- 5 p.m.)
  • May 3 (7 a.m.- 7 p.m.)

Learn more here 

Leon County 

Centerville 

  • 155 N. Cass-Annex #2 

Jewett

  • Leon ISD Admin Building, 12168 HWY 79 West 

Normangee

  • Normangee ISD Admin Building, Conference Room, 116 Spur #3

Hours

  • April 25 to May 3 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.) [ Centerville ONLY]
  • April 25 to May 3 (8 a.m. - 3 p.m.) [ Jewett ONLY]
  • April 25 to May 3 (8 a.m. - 4 p.m.) [Normangee ONLY]

Learn more here 

Limestone County

Groesbeck

  • Limestone County Courthouse, Room G-1 200, W State Street 

Mexia 

  • Mexia Civic Center, 101 S McKinney Street

Hours

  • April 25 to April 29 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
  • May 2 to May 3 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

Learn more here 

McLennan County

Hewitt

  • Hewitt City Hall, 200 Patriot Court

Robinson

  • The Robinson Community Center, 106 Lyndale Ave.

Waco

  • McLennan County Elections Office, 214 N. Fourth St.
  • The Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm Ave.
  • The West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.

Hours

  • April 25 to April 29 (8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.)
  • April 30 (7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.) 
  • May 2 to May 3 (7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.)

Learn more here 

Milam County

Cameron

  • Milam County Clerk's Office, 107 W. Main St.

Buckholts 

  • Buckholts Community Center, 110 W. Main St

Rockdale

  • Rockdale Hospital, 1700 Brazos Ave.

Thorndale 

  • V.F.W., 304 E. Moerbe  

Bartlett

  • 404 N. Robinson St. 

Hours

  • April 25 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.) [Milam County Clerk's Office ONLY]
  • April 26 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)
  • April 27 to April 29 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) [Milam County Clerk's Office ONLY]
  • April 27 to April 29 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
  • May 2 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.) 
  • May 3 (5 a.m. - 5 p.m.) [Milam County Clerk's Office ONLY
  • May 3 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) 

Click here for a printable copy of the locations.

Mills County

Goldthwaite

  • Mills County Community Center, 1003 Parker St.

Hours

  • April 25 to April 29 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
  • May 2 to May3 (8 a.m. - 5p.m.)

Learn more here 

Hamilton County

Hamilton

  • Hamilton County Courthouse, 102 N. Rice Street, Suite 107  

Hours

  • April 25 to May 3 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

Learn more here 

Hill County

Hillsboro 

  • Covington Street Annex, 126 S. Covington St

Whitney

  •  Huron Annex, 5800 F.M. 933

Hubbard 

  • Hubbard Civic Center, 300 N. Magnolia

Hours

  • April 25 to April 29 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
  • May 2 to May 3 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.) 

Learn more here 

