LIST | Central Texas early voting guide: locations, hours

Early voting is from April 25 until May 3. Here's everything you need to know!
Bell County
Belton
- Bell County Annex 550 E. 2nd Ave
Killeen
- Jackson Professional Learning Center 902 Rev R A Abercrombie Dr.
- Bell County Annex 304 Priest Dr.
- Senior Center @ Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schleuter Loop
Harker Heights
- Harker Heights Parks & Recreation 307 Millers Crossing
Salado
- Salado Church of Christ 217 N. Stagecoach Road
Temple
- Temple ISD Administration Building 401 Santa Fe Way 76501
Hours
- April 25 to April 29 (7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.)
- May 2 to May 3 (7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.)
Applicants for ballot by mail may submit applications to:
Bell County Elections Department
P.O. Box 1629
Belton, Texas 76513
Bosque County
Meridian
- Bosque County Courthouse, 110 S. Main St.
Hours
- April 25 (8 a.m. - 7 p.m.)
- April 26 to April 29 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- May 2 to May 3 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
Coryell County
Copperas Cove
- Early Voting Center 508 B Cove Terrace
Gatesville
- Gatesville Annex 801 E. Leon St.
Evant
- Evant ISD 339 Memory Ln
Hours
- April 25 to April 29 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- May 2 to May 3 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)
Falls County
Marlin
- Falls County Courthouse Annex, 1910 Industrial Park Road
Freestone County
Fairfield
- Fairfield Civic Center (Green Barn), 839 E Commerce
Teague
- Teague City Hall, 105 S 4th Ave.
Applications for ballot by mail shall be mailed to:
Renee’ McBay, Early Voting Clerk, Freestone County Elections Administrator, P.O. Box 1150 Fairfield, Texas 75840
Hours
- April 25 to April 29 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- May 2 to May 3 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
Lampasas County
Lampasas and Kempner
- 407 S. Pecan St., Suite 102
Hours
- April 25 (8 a.m.- 5 p.m.)
- April 26 (7 a.m.- 7 p.m.)
- April 27 to April 29 (8 a.m.- 5 p.m.)
- May 2 (8 a.m.- 5 p.m.)
- May 3 (7 a.m.- 7 p.m.)
Leon County
Centerville
- 155 N. Cass-Annex #2
Jewett
- Leon ISD Admin Building, 12168 HWY 79 West
Normangee
- Normangee ISD Admin Building, Conference Room, 116 Spur #3
Hours
- April 25 to May 3 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.) [ Centerville ONLY]
- April 25 to May 3 (8 a.m. - 3 p.m.) [ Jewett ONLY]
- April 25 to May 3 (8 a.m. - 4 p.m.) [Normangee ONLY]
Limestone County
Groesbeck
- Limestone County Courthouse, Room G-1 200, W State Street
Mexia
- Mexia Civic Center, 101 S McKinney Street
Hours
- April 25 to April 29 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- May 2 to May 3 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
McLennan County
Hewitt
- Hewitt City Hall, 200 Patriot Court
Robinson
- The Robinson Community Center, 106 Lyndale Ave.
Waco
- McLennan County Elections Office, 214 N. Fourth St.
- The Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm Ave.
- The West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
Hours
- April 25 to April 29 (8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.)
- April 30 (7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.)
- May 2 to May 3 (7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.)
Milam County
Cameron
- Milam County Clerk's Office, 107 W. Main St.
Buckholts
- Buckholts Community Center, 110 W. Main St
Rockdale
- Rockdale Hospital, 1700 Brazos Ave.
Thorndale
- V.F.W., 304 E. Moerbe
Bartlett
- 404 N. Robinson St.
Hours
- April 25 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.) [Milam County Clerk's Office ONLY]
- April 26 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)
- April 27 to April 29 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) [Milam County Clerk's Office ONLY]
- April 27 to April 29 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- May 2 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)
- May 3 (5 a.m. - 5 p.m.) [Milam County Clerk's Office ONLY]
- May 3 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
Mills County
Goldthwaite
- Mills County Community Center, 1003 Parker St.
Hours
- April 25 to April 29 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- May 2 to May3 (8 a.m. - 5p.m.)
Hamilton County
Hamilton
- Hamilton County Courthouse, 102 N. Rice Street, Suite 107
Hours
- April 25 to May 3 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
Hill County
Hillsboro
- Covington Street Annex, 126 S. Covington St
Whitney
- Huron Annex, 5800 F.M. 933
Hubbard
- Hubbard Civic Center, 300 N. Magnolia
Hours
- April 25 to April 29 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- May 2 to May 3 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
