Local organization brings a party to the polls

The organization "BLACCENT" has put together an event that combines creativity, politics, poetry and more to give marginalized groups in Waco a voice.

WACO, Texas — BLACCENT hosts its first candidate forum this Saturday, Oct. 15, titled "Poll Party". This event will serve as an opportunity for the community to learn about local politicians and receive general information related to the upcoming election on Tues. November 8.

The organization first became an idea in 2020 with the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement, with hopes of giving marginalized groups in Waco a voice.

"This event is intended to make the information being shared easily digestible, while also offering a good time", BLACCENT says in a press release.

Attendees will be able to see local art, hear spoken word and live music plus participate in a Q & A with local candidates running for office.

De'Viar Woodson, one of the organization's founders, says, "We don't necessarily want you to leave the event voting the same way ... we just want everybody leaving knowing more than they walked in with".

BLACCENT's "Poll Party" will take place at Art Center Waco this Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m.