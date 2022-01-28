Mail-in ballot applications confusing Texas voters ahead of March Primary

Some Texans fear their voices will not be heard because of the state's new SB 1 voting bill.

KILLEEN, Texas — Monday is the last day to register to vote in March's Texas Primary Elections.



"I've been voting for many years, and I have never missed a vote, said WWII veteran and Houston voter Kenneth Thompson.



“The new SB 1 protocols require that the vote by mail application include either a person’s driver license ID number, or the last four digits of their social,” said Bell County Public Information Officer James Stafford. “And it needs to match their voter registration."



With this new process, Bell County election officials had to reject around 200 applications but said they are contacting people to let them know how to fix it.

If you are registering to vote, the county says the best thing to do is to include both of those state ID numbers on your application.