March 2022 primary election: What you need to know before voting
Here is everything you need to know ahead of the March 1 Texas primary election, from where to vote to what's on the ballot.
The 2022 Texas primary election is Tuesday, March 1. This year, Texans will be casting their votes to choose candidates for some major positions, including the governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, to name a few.
The last day to register to vote in the March 1 primary was Jan. 31. However, you can still check online to see if you are currently registered.
Early voting in Texas was held Monday, Feb. 14, through Friday, Feb. 25.
Here is everything you need to know about voting in the primary election, from polling locations and mail-in ballot information to what you may see on your ballot.
What is a primary election?:
Primary elections are sort of the election before the election. They are used to designate who will be a party's candidate in the general election for different races.
Texas is an open primary state. That means voters don't register as members of a particular political party. Instead, eligible Texas voters can cast a ballot in either party's primary election, but not both.
At the polls, you'll have to choose whether you want to vote in the Democratic or Republican primary. Then you'll be selecting among members of your chosen primary when you cast your vote.
So, for example: If you choose to vote in the Republican primary on March 1, then you'll only see the Republicans running for governor. Then you'll choose which you want to be the Republican candidate for governor in the November general election.
Any propositions you may see on a primary ballot do not impact actual legislation but are instead designed to gauge party opinion. In this primary election, only the Republican ballot will show propositions.
When and where you can vote:
Registered and eligible Texas voters may vote at any early voting location located in the county in which they live.
Early voting locations will be populated through the Vote Texas website two days before the first day of early voting. All voters have to do is plug in their information in order to find polling locations.
Early voting for the Texas primary election starts on Monday, Feb. 14, and runs through Friday, Feb. 25. During early voting, polling place hours vary at each location. On Feb. 24, a district judge granted an order to extend early voting hours in Travis County until 10 p.m. on Feb. 25 to compensate for affected hours on Feb. 23 and 24.
On Election Day, March 1, things work a little differently.
You will want to see if the county you live in participates in the Countywide Polling Place Program (CWPP). If your county does participate in CWPP, you can vote at any polling place in the county. If your county doesn't participate in CWPP, you can only vote at the polling place assigned to you on Election Day.
On Election Day, all polling places across Texas are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. As long as you get in line before 7 p.m., you will be able to vote.
How to request a mail-in ballot:
Texans had until Friday, Feb. 18, to apply for a mail-in ballot for the primary election. Applications must be received, not postmarked, by the early voting clerk in your county by Feb. 18.
If a registered Texas voter wishes to vote by mail, they must:
- Be 65 years old or older
- Be sick or have a disability
- Be confined in jail but still eligible to vote
- Be out of the county where they are registered on Election Day and during the entire early voting period
The Texas election code defines a disability as an "illness or physical condition" that prevents a voter from appearing in person without personal assistance or the "likelihood of injuring the voter’s health." While lack of immunity to the coronavirus alone doesn’t qualify a Texas voter for a mail-in ballot based on disability, a voter can consider it along with their medical history to decide if they meet the requirement.
To apply for a mail-in ballot, you must deliver a completed application for ballot by mail to your county elections office. Applications can be dropped off in person before the start of early voting or can be submitted by fax or email. However, your county must receive a hard copy within four business days.
You can print out your own application or request one from the secretary of state’s office.
If you are serving in the military or are an overseas voter, click here for more information about voting. If you are a voter who has a disability, click here for more information about voting accessibility.
Once you've sent your application for a mail-in ballot to your county's early voting clerk, you can check the status of your ballot through the Ballot by Mail Tracker available through the Texas Secretary of State's "My Voter Portal" page. To utilize the tracker, you must enter your Texas driver's license number or personal identification number, the last four digits of your social security number and your address as listed in your voter registration record.
The deadline for mail-in ballots to be returned to the county is Election Day, March 1. If ballots are postmarked by 7 p.m. on March 1, they will be counted if they're received by the county by 5 p.m. on March 3.
What you need to bring to vote:
To vote in Texas, you need to have a form of identification when you go to cast your ballot at a polling location. Here is a list of acceptable forms of photo identification:
- Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
- Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
- U.S. Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
- U.S. Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
- U.S. Passport (book or card)
If you don't have one of the forms of ID listed above and can't reasonably obtain one, you can bring one of the following in order to execute a "Reasonable Impediment Declaration":
- Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate
- Copy of or original current utility bill
- Copy of or original bank statement
- Copy of or original government check
- Copy of or original paycheck
- Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)
What will be on the ballot?:
There's a lot going on for this Texas primary election. Here's a look at some of the key races you may see on your ballot, depending on where you live.
Statewide offices
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is seeking a third term. Seven other Republicans are challenging the current governor in hopes of becoming this year's nominee. Meanwhile, on the Democratic ticket, former El Paso congressman, U.S. Senate nominee and presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke has the most name recognition.
A Democrat has not been governor of Texas since 1995.
Republican candidates:
- Greg Abbott (incumbent)
- Paul Belew
- Danny Harrison
- Kandy Kaye Horn
- Don Huffines
- Rick Perry (note: not the former Texas governor)
- Chad Prather
- Allen West
Democratic candidates:
- Beto O'Rourke
- Inocencio "Inno" Barrientez
- Michael Cooper
- Joy Diaz
- Rich Wakeland
Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is seeking a third term. Five other Republicans are challenging him. Three candidates are running on the Democratic ticket.
Republican candidates:
Democratic candidates:
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is seeking a third term. Paxton's time in office has been marred by controversy, including a securities fraud indictment and an FBI investigation into allegations of misconduct.
Three fellow Republicans are challenging Paxton. Five candidates are running on the Democratic ticket.
Republican candidates:
- Ken Paxton (incumbent)
- George P. Bush
- Louie Gohmert
- Eva Guzman
Democratic candidates:
- Mike Fields
- Rochelle Garza
- Joe Jaworski
- Lee Merritt
- S. "T-Bone" Raynor
Republican George P. Bush, Texas' current land commissioner, is running for attorney general, leaving the race to replace him wide open.
Democratic candidates:
Republican candidates:
Republican Sid Miller, the current agriculture commissioner for the State of Texas, is seeking a third term. Two fellow Republicans are challenging Miller, while two candidates are running on the Democratic ticket.
Republican candidates:
- Sid Miller (incumbent)
- Carey A. Counsil
- James White
Democratic candidates:
Republican Comptroller Glenn Hegar is seeking a third term. He is facing one Republican challenger. Three candidates are running on the Democratic ticket.
Republican candidates:
- Glenn Hegar (incumbent)
- Mark V. Goloby
Democratic candidates:
Railroad Commissioner
The Texas Railroad Commission includes three people who are elected statewide. One seat is up for election this year.
Republican candidates:
- Wayne Christian (incumbent)
- Tom Slocum Jr.
- Sarah Stogner
- Marvin "Sarge" Summers
- Dawayne Tipton
Democratic candidates:
U.S. House of Representatives
District 10
(Bastrop, Fayette, Lee, Travis, Williamson counties)
- Michael McCaul (R - incumbent)
- Linda Nuno (D)
District 11
(Llano, Mason counties)
- August Pfluger (R - incumbent)
District 17
(Williamson County)
- Pete Sessions (R - incumbent)
- Jason "Storm Chaser" Nelson (R)
- Paulette Carson (R)
- Rob Rosenberger (R)
- Mary Jo Woods (D)
House District 21
(Blanco, Gillespie, Hays, Travis counties)
- Chip Roy (R - incumbent)
- Michael Alexander French (R)
- Robert Lowry (R)
- Dana Zavorka (R)
- David Anderson Jr. (D)
- Coy Gee Branscum II (D)
- Cherif Gacis (D)
- Scott William Sturm (D)
- Ricardo Villarreal (D)
- Claudia Andreana Zapata (D)
House District 27
(Bastrop, Caldwell counties)
- Michael Cloud (R - incumbent)
- Andrew Alvarez (R)
- A.J. Louderback (R)
- Chris Mapp (R)
- Eric Mireles (R)
- Victor Melgoza (D)
- Maclovio Perez Jr. (D)
- Anthony Tristan (D)
House District 31
(Burnet, Williamson counties)
- John Carter (R - incumbent)
- Abhiram Garapati (R)
- Mike Williams (R)
House District 35
(Hays, Travis counties)
- Greg Casar (D)
- Eddie Rodriguez (D)
- Carla-Joy Sisco (D)
- Rebecca Viagran (D)
- Bill Condict (R)
- Jenai Aragona (R)
- Marilyn Jackson (R)
- Alejandro Ledezma (R)
- Dan McQueen (R)
- Sam Montoya (R)
- Asa George Kent Palagi (R)
- Michael Rodriguez (R)
- Dan Sawatzki (R)
- Jennifer Sundt (R)
House District 37
(Travis, Williamson counties)
- Lloyd Doggett (D)
- Quinton "Q" Beaubouef (D)
- Donna Imam (D)
- Chris Jones (D)
- Jeremiah Diacogiannis (R)
- Rod Lingsch (R)
- Jenny Garcia Sharon (R)
State races in Texas
Texas Senate District 5
(Bastrop, Williamson counties)
- Charles Schwertner (R - incumbent)
Texas Senate District 14
(Travis County)
- Sarah Eckhardt (D - incumbent)
Texas Senate District 18
(Fayette, Lee counties)
- Lois Kolkhorst (R - incumbent)
Texas Senate District 21
(Caldwell, Hays, Travis counties)
- Judith Zaffirini (D - incumbent)
- Julie Dahlberg (R)
Texas Senate District 24
(Burnet, Gillespie, Llano counties)
- Pete Flores (R)
- Lamar Lewis (R)
- Raul Reyes (R)
- Kathy Jones Hospod (D)
- Jeremy Kohlwes (D)
Texas Senate District 25
(Blanco, Hays, Travis counties)
- Donna Campbell (R - incumbent)
- Channon Cain (R)
- Robert Walsh (D)
Texas Senate District 28
(Mason County)
- Charles Perry (R - incumbent)
Texas House District 17
(Bastrop, Caldwell, Lee counties)
- Jen Bezner (R)
- Stan Gerdes (R)
- Tom Glass (R)
- Paul Pape (R)
- Trey Rutledge (R)
- Madeline Eden (D)
- Josh Tutt (D)
Texas House District 19
(Blanco, Burnet, Gillespie, Travis counties)
- Justin Berry (R)
- Nubia Devine (R)
- Perla Hopkins (R)
- Ellen Troxclair (R)
- Pam Badgett (D)
Texas House District 20
(Williamson County)
- Terry Wilson (R - incumbent)
- Raul Camacho (D)
Texas House District 45
(Hays County)
- Erin Zwiener (D - incumbent)
- Jessica "Sirena" Mejia (D)
- Angela "Tia Angie" Villescaz (D)
- Michelle Lopez (R)
Texas House District 46
(Travis County)
- Sheryl Cole (D - incumbent)
- Sam Strasser (R)
Texas House District 47
(Travis County)
- Vikki Goodwin (D - incumbent)
- Rob McCarthy (R)
Texas House District 48
(Travis County)
- Donna Howard (D - incumbent)
Texas House District 49
(Travis County)
- Gina Hinojosa (D - incumbent)
- Katherine Griffin (R)
Texas House District 50
(Travis County)
- Victor Johnson (R)
- David Alcorta (D)
- James Talarico (D)
Texas House District 51
(Travis County)
- Robert Reynolds (R)
- Cody Arn (D)
- Albino "Bino" Cadenas (D)
- Maria Luisa "Lulu" Flores (D)
- Mike Hendrix (D)
- Claire Campos-O'Neal (D)
- Cynthia Valdez-Mata (D)
- Matt Worthington (D)
Texas House District 52
(Williamson County)
- Caroline Harris (R)
- Nelson Jarrin (R)
- Patrick McGuinness (R)
- Jonathan Schober (R)
- Luis Echegaray (D)
Texas House District 53
(Llano, Mason counties)
- Andrew Murr (R - incumbent)
- Wesley "Wes" Virdell (R)
- Joe P. Herrera (D)
Texas House District 73
(Hays County)
- Barron Casteel (R)
- George Green (R)
- Carrie Isaac (R)
- Justin Calhoun (D)
Texas House District 85
(Fayette County)
- Phil W. Stephenson (R - incumbent)
- Artemio "Art" Hernandez (R)
- Stan Kitzman (R)
- Fred Roberts (R)
- Larry E. Baggett (D)
- Marty Rocha (D)
Texas House District 136
(Williamson County)
- John Bucy III (D - incumbent)
- Michelle Evans (R)
- Amin Salahuddin (R)
Texas Board of Education - Place 5
- Rebecca Bell-Metereu (D - incumbent)
- Kevin Guico (D)
- Juan Juarez (D)
- Mark Loewe (R)
- Robert Morrow (R)
Texas Board of Education - Place 10
- Tom Maynard (R)
Local races in Central Texas
Below are some of the major local races for the primary election.
Travis County Judge
- Andy Brown (D - incumbent)
- Rupal Chaudhari (R)
Travis County Clerk
- Susan Hayes (R)
- Dyana Limon-Mercado (D)
- Kurt Lockhart (D)
Travis County Commissioner - Precinct 2
- Brigid Shea (D - incumbent)
- Bob Libal (D)
Travis County Commissioner - Precinct 4
- Margaret Gomez (D - incumbent)
- Susanna Ledesma-Woody (D)
Williamson County Judge
- Bill Gravell (R - incumbent)
- Ryan Gallagher (R)
- Blane Conklin (D)
Williamson County Clerk
- Nancy Rister (R - incumbent)
- Erica Smith
Williamson County Commissioner - Precinct 2
- Cynthia Long (R - incumbent)
- J.T. Cox (R)
- Brigid Lester (D)
Williamson County Commissioner - Precinct 4
- Russ Boles (R - incumbent)
- Terri Romere (R)
- Jose Orta (D)
Hays County District Attorney
- David Puryear (R)
- Kelly Higgins (D)
Hays County Judge
- Ruben Becerra (D - incumbent)
- Brandon Burleson (D)
- Mark Jones (R)
Hays County Clerk
- Elaine Cardenas (D - incumbent)
- Edna Peterson (D)
- Linda Duran (R)
Hays County Commissioner - Precinct 2
Hays County Commissioner - Precinct 4
- Walt Smith (R - incumbent)
- Joe Bateman (R)
