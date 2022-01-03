March 2022 primary election: What you need to know before voting

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the March 1 Texas primary election, from where to vote to what's on the ballot.

The last day to register to vote in the March 1 primary was Jan. 31. However, you can still check online to see if you are currently registered .

The 2022 Texas primary election is Tuesday, March 1. This year, Texans will be casting their votes to choose candidates for some major positions, including the governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, to name a few.

Any propositions you may see on a primary ballot do not impact actual legislation but are instead designed to gauge party opinion. In this primary election, only the Republican ballot will show propositions.

So, for example: If you choose to vote in the Republican primary on March 1, then you'll only see the Republicans running for governor. Then you'll choose which you want to be the Republican candidate for governor in the November general election.

At the polls, you'll have to choose whether you want to vote in the Democratic or Republican primary. Then you'll be selecting among members of your chosen primary when you cast your vote.

Texas is an open primary state. That means voters don't register as members of a particular political party. Instead, eligible Texas voters can cast a ballot in either party's primary election, but not both.

Primary elections are sort of the election before the election. They are used to designate who will be a party's candidate in the general election for different races.

On Election Day, all polling places across Texas are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. As long as you get in line before 7 p.m., you will be able to vote.

You will want to see if the county you live in participates in the Countywide Polling Place Program (CWPP) . If your county does participate in CWPP, you can vote at any polling place in the county. If your county doesn't participate in CWPP, you can only vote at the polling place assigned to you on Election Day.

Early voting for the Texas primary election starts on Monday, Feb. 14, and runs through Friday, Feb. 25. During early voting, polling place hours vary at each location. On Feb. 24, a district judge granted an order to extend early voting hours in Travis County until 10 p.m. on Feb. 25 to compensate for affected hours on Feb. 23 and 24.

Early voting locations will be populated through the Vote Texas website two days before the first day of early voting. All voters have to do is plug in their information in order to find polling locations.

Registered and eligible Texas voters may vote at any early voting location located in the county in which they live.

How to request a mail-in ballot :

Texans had until Friday, Feb. 18, to apply for a mail-in ballot for the primary election. Applications must be received, not postmarked, by the early voting clerk in your county by Feb. 18.

If a registered Texas voter wishes to vote by mail, they must:

Be 65 years old or older

Be sick or have a disability

Be confined in jail but still eligible to vote

Be out of the county where they are registered on Election Day and during the entire early voting period

The Texas election code defines a disability as an "illness or physical condition" that prevents a voter from appearing in person without personal assistance or the "likelihood of injuring the voter’s health." While lack of immunity to the coronavirus alone doesn’t qualify a Texas voter for a mail-in ballot based on disability, a voter can consider it along with their medical history to decide if they meet the requirement.

To apply for a mail-in ballot, you must deliver a completed application for ballot by mail to your county elections office. Applications can be dropped off in person before the start of early voting or can be submitted by fax or email. However, your county must receive a hard copy within four business days.

If you are serving in the military or are an overseas voter, click here for more information about voting. If you are a voter who has a disability, click here for more information about voting accessibility.

Once you've sent your application for a mail-in ballot to your county's early voting clerk, you can check the status of your ballot through the Ballot by Mail Tracker available through the Texas Secretary of State's "My Voter Portal" page. To utilize the tracker, you must enter your Texas driver's license number or personal identification number, the last four digits of your social security number and your address as listed in your voter registration record.