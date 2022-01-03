x
March 2022 primary election: What you need to know before voting

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the March 1 Texas primary election, from where to vote to what's on the ballot.

Britny Eubank

Published: 2:05 PM CST February 11, 2022
Updated: 1:49 PM CST March 1, 2022

The 2022 Texas primary election is Tuesday, March 1. This year, Texans will be casting their votes to choose candidates for some major positions, including the governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, to name a few. 

The last day to register to vote in the March 1 primary was Jan. 31. However, you can still check online to see if you are currently registered.

Early voting in Texas was held Monday, Feb. 14, through Friday, Feb. 25.

Here is everything you need to know about voting in the primary election, from polling locations and mail-in ballot information to what you may see on your ballot.

What is a primary election?

Primary elections are sort of the election before the election. They are used to designate who will be a party's candidate in the general election for different races.

Texas is an open primary state. That means voters don't register as members of a particular political party. Instead, eligible Texas voters can cast a ballot in either party's primary election, but not both.

At the polls, you'll have to choose whether you want to vote in the Democratic or Republican primary. Then you'll be selecting among members of your chosen primary when you cast your vote.

So, for example: If you choose to vote in the Republican primary on March 1, then you'll only see the Republicans running for governor. Then you'll choose which you want to be the Republican candidate for governor in the November general election.

Any propositions you may see on a primary ballot do not impact actual legislation but are instead designed to gauge party opinion. In this primary election, only the Republican ballot will show propositions. 

When and where you can vote

Registered and eligible Texas voters may vote at any early voting location located in the county in which they live. 

Early voting locations will be populated through the Vote Texas website two days before the first day of early voting. All voters have to do is plug in their information in order to find polling locations.

Early voting for the Texas primary election starts on Monday, Feb. 14, and runs through Friday, Feb. 25. During early voting, polling place hours vary at each location. On Feb. 24, a district judge granted an order to extend early voting hours in Travis County until 10 p.m. on Feb. 25 to compensate for affected hours on Feb. 23 and 24.

On Election Day, March 1, things work a little differently.

You will want to see if the county you live in participates in the Countywide Polling Place Program (CWPP). If your county does participate in CWPP, you can vote at any polling place in the county. If your county doesn't participate in CWPP, you can only vote at the polling place assigned to you on Election Day.

On Election Day, all polling places across Texas are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. As long as you get in line before 7 p.m., you will be able to vote.

How to request a mail-in ballot

Texans had until Friday, Feb. 18, to apply for a mail-in ballot for the primary election. Applications must be received, not postmarked, by the early voting clerk in your county by Feb. 18.

If a registered Texas voter wishes to vote by mail, they must: 

  • Be 65 years old or older
  • Be sick or have a disability
  • Be confined in jail but still eligible to vote
  • Be out of the county where they are registered on Election Day and during the entire early voting period 

The Texas election code defines a disability as an "illness or physical condition" that prevents a voter from appearing in person without personal assistance or the "likelihood of injuring the voter’s health." While lack of immunity to the coronavirus alone doesn’t qualify a Texas voter for a mail-in ballot based on disability, a voter can consider it along with their medical history to decide if they meet the requirement.

To apply for a mail-in ballot, you must deliver a completed application for ballot by mail to your county elections office. Applications can be dropped off in person before the start of early voting or can be submitted by fax or email. However, your county must receive a hard copy within four business days.

You can print out your own application or request one from the secretary of state’s office. 

If you are serving in the military or are an overseas voter, click here for more information about voting. If you are a voter who has a disability, click here for more information about voting accessibility.

Once you've sent your application for a mail-in ballot to your county's early voting clerk, you can check the status of your ballot through the Ballot by Mail Tracker available through the Texas Secretary of State's "My Voter Portal" page. To utilize the tracker, you must enter your Texas driver's license number or personal identification number, the last four digits of your social security number and your address as listed in your voter registration record.

The deadline for mail-in ballots to be returned to the county is Election Day, March 1. If ballots are postmarked by 7 p.m. on March 1, they will be counted if they're received by the county by 5 p.m. on March 3.

What you need to bring to vote

To vote in Texas, you need to have a form of identification when you go to cast your ballot at a polling location. Here is a list of acceptable forms of photo identification:

  • Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
  • Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
  • Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
  • Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
  • U.S. Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
  • U.S. Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
  • U.S. Passport (book or card)

If you don't have one of the forms of ID listed above and can't reasonably obtain one, you can bring one of the following in order to execute a "Reasonable Impediment Declaration":

  • Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate
  • Copy of or original current utility bill
  • Copy of or original bank statement
  • Copy of or original government check
  • Copy of or original paycheck
  • Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

What will be on the ballot?

There's a lot going on for this Texas primary election. Here's a look at some of the key races you may see on your ballot, depending on where you live. 

Statewide offices

Governor

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is seeking a third term. Seven other Republicans are challenging the current governor in hopes of becoming this year's nominee. Meanwhile, on the Democratic ticket, former El Paso congressman, U.S. Senate nominee and presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke has the most name recognition.

A Democrat has not been governor of Texas since 1995.

Republican candidates:

Democratic candidates: 

Lieutenant Governor

Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is seeking a third term. Five other Republicans are challenging him. Three candidates are running on the Democratic ticket.

Republican candidates:

Democratic candidates: 

Attorney General

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is seeking a third term. Paxton's time in office has been marred by controversy, including a securities fraud indictment and an FBI investigation into allegations of misconduct. 

Three fellow Republicans are challenging Paxton. Five candidates are running on the Democratic ticket.

Republican candidates:

Democratic candidates:

Land Commissioner

Republican George P. Bush, Texas' current land commissioner, is running for attorney general, leaving the race to replace him wide open.

Democratic candidates:

Republican candidates:

Agriculture Commissioner

Republican Sid Miller, the current agriculture commissioner for the State of Texas, is seeking a third term. Two fellow Republicans are challenging Miller, while two candidates are running on the Democratic ticket.

Republican candidates:

Democratic candidates:

Comptroller

Republican Comptroller Glenn Hegar is seeking a third term. He is facing one Republican challenger. Three candidates are running on the Democratic ticket.

Republican candidates:

Democratic candidates:

Railroad Commissioner

The Texas Railroad Commission includes three people who are elected statewide. One seat is up for election this year.

Republican candidates:

Democratic candidates:

U.S. House of Representatives

District 10 

(Bastrop, Fayette, Lee, Travis, Williamson counties) 

District 11

(Llano, Mason counties) 

District 17

(Williamson County) 

House District 21

(Blanco, Gillespie, Hays, Travis counties) 

House District 27

(Bastrop, Caldwell counties) 

House District 31

(Burnet, Williamson counties) 

House District 35

(Hays, Travis counties) 

House District 37

(Travis, Williamson counties) 

State races in Texas

Texas Senate District 5

(Bastrop, Williamson counties) 

Texas Senate District 14

(Travis County) 

Texas Senate District 18

(Fayette, Lee counties) 

Texas Senate District 21

(Caldwell, Hays, Travis counties) 

Texas Senate District 24

(Burnet, Gillespie, Llano counties) 

Texas Senate District 25

(Blanco, Hays, Travis counties) 

Texas Senate District 28

(Mason County) 

Texas House District 17

(Bastrop, Caldwell, Lee counties) 

Texas House District 19

(Blanco, Burnet, Gillespie, Travis counties) 

Texas House District 20

(Williamson County) 

Texas House District 45

(Hays County) 

Texas House District 46

(Travis County) 

Texas House District 47

(Travis County) 

Texas House District 48

(Travis County) 

Texas House District 49

(Travis County) 

Texas House District 50

(Travis County) 

Texas House District 51

(Travis County) 

Texas House District 52

(Williamson County) 

Texas House District 53

(Llano, Mason counties) 

Texas House District 73

(Hays County) 

Texas House District 85

(Fayette County) 

Texas House District 136

(Williamson County) 

Texas Board of Education - Place 5

Texas Board of Education - Place 10

Local races in Central Texas

Below are some of the major local races for the primary election.

Travis County Judge

Travis County Clerk

Travis County Commissioner - Precinct 2

Travis County Commissioner - Precinct 4

Williamson County Judge

Williamson County Clerk

Williamson County Commissioner - Precinct 2

Williamson County Commissioner - Precinct 4

Hays County District Attorney

Hays County Judge

Hays County Clerk

Hays County Commissioner - Precinct 2

Hays County Commissioner - Precinct 4

How to get the latest election results

Be sure to bookmark kvue.com/elections in order to get live results once the polling sites around Central Texas close on Election Day. Follow along with the latest election stories at kvue.com/VoteTexas.

Download the KVUE mobile app to get election results straight to your phone. Once the app is downloaded, be sure to select the topics you want to receive notifications about, including "Vote Texas" and "politics."

