Marlin ISD passes bond to revitalize schools

The $32-million bond Falls County voters passed Tuesday will help Marlin High School, Legion Field and provide safety and security upgrades.

MARLIN, Texas — On Tuesday, voters in Falls County voted to pass a $32-million bond that will help revitalize schools in Marlin ISD.

The bond will also enhance the safety and security at Marlin elementary and middle schools.

Residents in the area should expect an increase in their tax rate by $22.69 per month.

In a previous story with 6 News, Superintendent Dr. Daryrl Henson explained why this proposition is so needed.

"The last time Marlin ISD passed a bond was in 1998, 24 years ago," Henson said. "Understanding that that is two generations of K-12 come into our school system without a bond being passed."

This bond will serve to renovate and remodel Marlin High School, which includes a new gymnasium, entry way and parking lot with lighting.

Every classroom, cafeteria, library, hallway, science lab and the auditorium will be renovated as well.

Security and access points at all three campuses will be revitalized and modernized.

Legion field will see renovations that include the turf field, sound and lighting. A new track scoreboard and press box will also be built.

The bond comes from recommendations by the community's Long Range Facilities Planning Commitee, along with the Board of Managers, who unanimously called for the bond.

There were two propositions that needed to be passed Tuesday in order for the bond to go into affect.