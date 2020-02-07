Mayor: City of Temple to discuss mask wearing mandate

"The City of Temple has intentionally followed the lead of Bell County throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. This was done to have consistent requirements as residents move across the county as they work, shop, and dine. As the mayor of Temple, I no longer believe that is the best strategy.



As the number of positive COVID-19 cases continues to rise across the region, I believe that the City of Temple City Council should make the wearing of masks mandatory when social distancing is not possible. This decision is not an easy one. I realize that not every citizen in Temple has the same opinion regarding wearing masks.



The Temple City Council will discuss this item during our meeting tonight. It is important to me that those citizens who want to have their voices heard have the opportunity to comment on this topic. There will be a public comment period tonight during the City Council’s discussion of this item."