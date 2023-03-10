How Texas lawmakers voted in McCarthy ousting

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was ousted in a historic 216-210 vote Tuesday . It marked the first time in U.S. history that the House has voted out its speaker.

So how did U.S. reps from Texas vote? All Texas Republicans in the U.S. House voted ‘Nay’ on the resolution to remove McCarthy, meaning they sided with keeping him in office. The only exceptions were Rep. John R. Carter and Rep. Lance Gooden, who didn't vote. All Democrats voted 'Yea,' meaning they wanted him removed.