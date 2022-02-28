McLennan County Election Day is March 1

Voting Day is officially here!
The polls will open Tuesday at 7 a.m. and remain open until 7 p.m.
The polling locations are as shown:
Axtell
- Axtell School Athletic Meeting Room 312 W. Seley Axtell, TX 76624
Brucevill-Eddy
- Bruceville-Eddy ISD Special Events Center 1 Eagle Drive Eddy, TX 76630
Crawford
- Crawford High School 200 Pirate Drive Crawford, TX 76638
Lorena
- Lorena First Baptist Church 307 E Center Street Lorena, TX 76655
Mart
- Mart Community Center 804 E. Bowie Avenue Mart, TX 76664
McGregor
- Fellowship Bible Church 5200 Speegleville Road McGregor, TX 76657
- H.G. Isbill Junior High School 305 S. Van Buren Street McGregor, TX 76657
Moody
- Moody First United Methodist Church 500 6th Street Moody, TX 76557
Riesel
- Riesel Junior High/ High School 600 E. Frederick Street Riesel, TX 76682
Robinson
- Robinson Community Center 106 W Lyndale Avenue Robinson, TX 76706
Waco
- Bellmead Civic Center 3900 Parrish Street Waco, TX 76705
- Carver Park Baptist Church 1020 E. Herring Avenue Waco, TX 76704
- Cesar Chavez Middle School 700 S 15th Street Waco, TX 76706
- Chalk Bluff Baptist Church 5993 Gholson Road Waco, TX 76705
- China Spring ISD Administration Building 12166 Yankie Road Waco, TX 76643
- Dewey Community Center 925 N 9th Street Waco, TX 76707
- First Assembly of God Church 6701 Bosque Boulevard Waco, TX 76710 Heart of Texas Council of Governments 1514 S. New Road Waco, TX 76710
- Lacy Lakeview Civic Center 505 E Craven Avenue Waco, TX 76705
- Lake Shore United Methodist Church 3311 Park Lake Drive Waco, TX 76708
- MCC Conference Center 4601 N. 19th Street Waco, TX 76708
- South Waco Library 2737 S. 18th Street Waco, TX 76706
- Speegleville Baptist Church 469 Speegle Road Waco, TX 76712
- St. Louis Activity Center 2415 Cumberland Avenue Waco, TX 76707
- Tennyson Middle School 6100 Tennyson Drive Waco, TX 76710
- University High School 3201 S. New Road Waco, TX 76706
- Waco Convention Center 100 Washington Avenue Waco, TX 76701
- Waco High School Performing Arts Center 2020 N. 42nd Street Waco, TX 76710
- Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center 1020 Elm Street Waco, TX 76704
- Woodway City Hall 922 Estates Drive Waco, TX 76712
- Woodway First Baptist Church 13000 Woodway Drive Waco, TX 76712
West
West Community Center 200 Tokio Road West, TX 76691
Hewitt
- Hewitt City Hall/ Library 200 Patriot Court Hewitt, TX 76643
- Hewitt First Baptist Church 301 S 1st Street Hewitt, TX 76643
McClennan County listed its 34 voting centers on its official website. Registered McLennan County Voters can vote at any of the open Vote Centers on Election Day.