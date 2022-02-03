Meet Aubrey Robertson | Democratic candidate running for McLennan County District Attorney's office

WACO, Texas — Attorney Aubrey Robertson wants to be the next District Attorney in McLennan County. "I started my legal career as a prosecutor in Harris County. I was forged into the belly of that DA's office. I fell in love with being a prosecutor the very first time I stepped foot in a court room," said Robertson. Robertson is a Baylor graduate who has worked for the McLennan County District Attorney’s office in the past. That is where he rose to be the chief felony prosecutor. Currently, Robertson is an attorney at Law Offices Of Vic Feazell, P.C.

He said his 14 years of prosecuting experience makes him the best man for the job.



"Abel Reyna had never been a prosecutor before he took over as District Attorney. Barry Johnson had never been a prosecutor before he took over as District Attorney. My opponent never spent a day as a prosecutor. I just don’t know how many times we are going to hand the keys over to someone who has never been a prosecutor," said Robertson.



Robertson says if he wins in November, he plans to make sure cases filed by the DA's office are cases that need to filed.



"There's such a back log of cases. So, what I want to do is make sure prosecutors have an opportunity to really take a look at their cases, really invest in the victims of those crimes, and really prosecute those people and seek justice."

