PHOENIX - ​First lady Melania Trump is expected to visit a west Phoenix shelter for migrant children on Thursday, according to 12 News sources.

This comes after the first lady's spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, ​confirmed to USA Today that she would be visiting the Mexico border again this week.

This would be Trump's second visit to the border since her husband, President Donald Trump, signed an executive order last week ending his administration's practice of separating families at the border.

Melania Trump made her first visit to a facility in McAllen, Texas. She got the chance to see the conditions of detained children at the border.

However, the trip was ​largely overshadowed by the first lady's fashion choice.

@FLOTUS Melania Trump is expected to visit West Phoenix shelter for migrant children on Thursday, according to #12News sources.

USA TODAY contributed to this report.

