The Lake Travis Progressives hosted a meet and greet on Saturday for U.S. Senate candidate MJ Hegar, who's looking to take U.S. Sen. John Cornyn's seat.

Hegar spoke about her military experience and why she feels current government leaders have betrayed her.

"I put on the uniform, did three tours in Afghanistan as a combat rescue pilot, got shot and put my life on the line," said Hegar. "I turn around and come home and the combat zone is here."

She highlighted ways she feels John Cornyn has fallen short with his position of power.

"We have a domestic threat right now with a government filled with career politicians who are serving their corporate donors and special interests," said Hegar. "We are letting it happen and people like John Cornyn are legislating in a way that will maximize profit.

Alex Dormont, a Dripping Springs resident, said he's followed Hegar online but he wanted to be able to meet her in person.

"If I'm supporting a candidate, I like to see them in person and hear them speak, see where their heart is and know if I can believe in them and trust them with my vote," said Dormont.

Eleven of the twelve Democratic candidates will be at KVUE on Tuesday night for a debate. The debate will air on TV and online starting at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 18.

