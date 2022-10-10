NAACP in Killeen provides resources during election season

The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday, Oct. 11. The NAACP in Killeen is holding a candidates forum Monday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to help the community.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KILLEEN, Texas — The deadline to register to vote in Texas is Tuesday, Oct. 11.

In order to help people in Bell County find out more on their registration, the NAACP in Killeen will hold a forum at 5:00 p.m.

The forum will be held at the Marion J. & Alice W. Douse Community Ctr. in Killeen, and will go until 7:30 p.m.

There, the community can talk to local politicians, find out their status as a voter, and receive more information for this election season.

If you cannot go to the event, you can check the Texas Secretary of State's website on whether you are registered or not.