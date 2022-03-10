Keeping an eye on what the new Supreme Court means for Central Texas

The U.S. Supreme Court's new term begins Monday. All eyes are on matters involving religion, voting, affirmative action and freedom of speech.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The Supreme Court begins their new term Monday on a historic and politicized front with the lowest ever approval rating.

Their last term in June ended in death threats, after eliminating the right to abortion and providing people the right to carry a gun outside of the home.

Now SCOTUS faces issues related to religion, freedom of speech, voting and affirmative action.

Sitting on the Supreme Court is the very first black woman, Ketanji Brown Jackson. Justice Jackson joins three other women, setting another historic milestone for women on the bench.