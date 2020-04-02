DES MOINES, Iowa — Problems with a mobile app appear to have forced a delay in reporting the results of the Iowa caucuses.

The campaigns, voters and the media are pressing party officials for an explanation - and getting few answers.

An Iowa Democratic Party official is pointing to “inconsistencies in the reporting” of the results and says “quality control” efforts are holding up the results.

The official stresses that delay was not caused by a “hack or an intrusion.” But other caucus organizers are putting the blame squarely on a new technology used to report results from some 1,700 caucus meetings across the state.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter