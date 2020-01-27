WASHINGTON — It was a 5-4 decision made along ideological lines, and it could have a monumental impact on the future of millions of families in the United States.

The Supreme Court on Monday reversed a ruling from a federal appeals court in New York which blocked the Trump administration from enforcing new immigration rules.

The Associated Press reports the controversial policy at the center of numerous lawsuits ties an immigrant’s use of public benefits to the decision on whether to approve or deny a green card application. Basically, if an immigrant uses food stamps, Medicaid or housing vouchers – or is likely to need those services in the future – a request for permanent residency can be denied.

In this Aug. 13, 2019, photo, Dr. Jasmine Saavedra, left, a pediatrician at Esperanza Health Centers in Chicago, hands newborn Alondra Marquez to her mother, Esthela Nuñez, right, after examination. Doctors and public health experts warn of poor health outcomes and rising costs they say will come from sweeping changes that would deny green cards to many immigrants who use Medicaid, as well as food stamps and other forms of public assistance. (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky)

AP

NBC News described the change as an expansion of long-standing policy which was designed to prevent immigrants from relying on “cash benefits” as their primary source of income.

According to AP, around 544,000 people apply for green cards every year, and 382,000 of them would now be subject to the new review.

Ken Cuccinelli, the Acting Director of United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, told NBC it’s all about reinforcing "the ideals of self-sufficiency and personal responsibility, ensuring that immigrants are able to support themselves and become successful here in America."

The Washington Post says opponents argue the new rule is designed to punish legal immigrants who need financial help, and it will ultimately endanger their health and safety.

Ken Cuccinelli, Acting Director, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, U.S. Department of Homeland Security testifies during House Oversight subcommittee hearing on deportation of critically ill children on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

AP

RELATED: US proposes tougher rules on work permits for asylum-seekers

RELATED: ‘Born out of wedlock’ policy used to deny 1-year-old citizenship because her parents are gay

RELATED: Immigration marriage interviews used as deportation trap, lawsuit claims

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter