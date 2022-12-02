Opioid Crisis: Attorney General Paxton seeks $3.1 billion settlement with Walmart

This settlement would allocate $168 million for Texas.

TEXAS, USA — Attorney General Ken Paxton is seeking a settlement with Walmart worth $3.1 billion for it's role in the nationwide opioid epidemic.

This settlement would follow the same guidelines as the $2.37 billion one reached with former opioid maker Allergan in July, 2022.

Attorney General Paxton is hoping to replicate results of the last settlement, saying “The opioid epidemic has had devastating impacts on millions of Americans, and we are hopeful that we will reach a final agreement on all terms to ensure that Walmart is held responsible for their role in it.”

With this settlement, $168 million of it would be allocated to Texas.

Attorney General Paxton says he will continue to work with other states and go after the ones responsible for this epidemic

"This settlement is yet another example of my office's commitment to protecting the people of Texas and ensuring that we hold accountable those who have violated the law and worsened the effects of the opioid epidemic."

Other manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies that have reached settlements with Attorney General Paxton include:

Allergan

Mallinckrodt

Teva

Endo

Johnson & Johnson

McKinsey

For more information and updates on the Attorney General, visit here.