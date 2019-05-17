Another Hollywood name is speaking out against Georgia's restrictive new abortion law.

In a report by The Hollywood Reporter, "Ozark" star Jason Bateman vowed he would never work in the state again if the law is upheld.

"If the 'heartbeat bill' makes it through the court system, I will not work in Georgia, or any other state, that is so disgracefully at odds with women’s rights," Bateman told THR.

The Netflix show - currently on its second season, with a third expected to be released this year - is filmed in and around metro Atlanta.

WXIA

Bateman is just one of many actors and actresses speaking out against the law, which makes outlaws abortions after 6 weeks of gestation - a time frame that is often before many woman even know that they are pregnant. The law does make certain exceptions for rape and incest.

Several Hollywood heavy-hitters have pressured production companies to move their business outside the state in response. Some - like "Get Out" director Jordan Peele and "Star Wars" producer J.J. Abrams - have promised to donate proceeds from their projects to fight the abortion law. Actress Alyssa Milano also called for a "sex strike" until women regained "bodily autonomy."

