Paul Romer running for Bell County Commissioner Precinct 3

Romer currently serves as the City of Belton Director of Communications and previously served on the Lorena City Council.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — City of Belton Director of Communications Paul Romer has announced his candidacy for the office of Bell County Commissioner for Precinct 3.

Romer said he has lived in Bell County's Precinct 3 for five years and has followed Bell County issues for 15.

Romer has worked as a journalist with the Temple Daily Telegram and served as both the Public Information Officer and Director of Communications for the City of Belton.

Before his time in Belton, Romer said he lived in McLennan County for 18 years, where he served on the Lorena City Council for four years.

Romer said he has also been part of a leadership team at the City of Belton that has "maintained a low tax rate while supporting City Council priorities to improve infrastructure, enhance public services and foster economic growth".

When the filing period opens in November, Romer says he plans to file with the Republican Party.

In a statement announcing his candidacy, Romer made multiple pledges if elected, including:

Good stewardship of taxpayer dollars

Collaboration with local law enforcement and emergency services in support of public safety

Advocacy for roads, bridges and utilities to support economic growth and connectivity

Engagement with local businesses to encourage job creation and sustainable development

Open communication with constituents

"My goal is to use collaboration, transparency and innovative solutions to aid in the continued growth and prosperity of Precinct 3," said Romer in his announcement.

Romer said he has been married to his wife, a Belton High School teacher, for 29 years, and has four adult children and two grandchildren.