Attorney General Ken Paxton's failed 2020 election lawsuit costing taxpayers thousands, report says

AUSTIN, Texas — As Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton battles complaints over his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, taxpayers are reportedly footing part of the bill.

According to a report from the Houston Chronicle, $45,000 in legal defense so far has been tapped as Paxton battles multiple complaints to the State Bar over his failed lawsuit.

He is reportedly facing at least three professional misconduct complaints filed against him since filing the lawsuit in December, which the U.S. Supreme Court quickly dismissed for lack of jurisdiction. His suit challenged ballots in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin.

According to the Chronicle, one of the complaints was filed in June by a Democratic Party activist and another was filed in July by the nonprofit group Lawyers Defending American Democracy. They both allege that Paxton's suit was frivolous.

A third complaint was filed in February. It cites a "pressure campaign" by Paxton to sway appellate court judges in his favor on a major case involving prosecutions of election fraud.

The suit filed by Lawyers Defending American Democracy is expected to be heard by either a district court or an administrative panel, according to the complaints.

