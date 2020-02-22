TEXAS, USA —

Pete Sessions was born and raised in Waco and he attended Waco public schools until the ninth grade.

He played sports, was an Eagle Scout and threw newspapers for the Waco Tribune-Herald.

After he graduated from Southwestern University in Georgetown, Sessions joined the Southwestern Bell Telephone company, where he worked for 16 years.

Sessions said he has been very involved in community activities by serving in various leadership roles with the chamber of commerce, Boy Scouts of America, disability assistance and local conservation groups, as well as serving on the Board of Trustees of his alma mater for 12 years.

For more information, go to Pete Session's website.

