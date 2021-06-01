PHOTOS: Protesters invade US Capitol

Pro-Trump demonstrators invaded the U.S. Capitol to protest Congress certifying Joe Biden's win in the 2020 presidential election.

WASHINGTON — Angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a chaotic protest aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power, forcing lawmakers to be rushed from the building and interrupting challenges to Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

Violent election protest 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10

In a raucous, out-of-control scene, protesters fought past police and breached the building, shouting and waving Trump and American flags as they marched through the halls. One person was reported shot at the Capitol, according to a person familiar with the situation. That person's condition was unknown.

At least one explosive device was found near the U.S. Capitol amid a violent occupation of the building by supporters of President Trump. Law enforcement officials said the device was no longer a threat Wednesday afternoon.