PHOTOS: Protesters invade US Capitol

Pro-Trump demonstrators invaded the U.S. Capitol to protest Congress certifying Joe Biden's win in the 2020 presidential election.
Credit: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite
Police with guns drawn watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.

WASHINGTON — Angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a chaotic protest aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power, forcing lawmakers to be rushed from the building and interrupting challenges to Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

Violent election protest

AP Photo/Julio Cortez
Police keep a watch on demonstrators who tried to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud.

In a raucous, out-of-control scene, protesters fought past police and breached the building, shouting and waving Trump and American flags as they marched through the halls. One person was reported shot at the Capitol, according to a person familiar with the situation. That person's condition was unknown.

At least one explosive device was  found near the U.S. Capitol amid a violent occupation of the building by supporters of President Trump. Law enforcement officials said the device was no longer a threat Wednesday afternoon.

Trump issued a restrained call for peace well after the melee was underway and alter asked supporters to disperse.

