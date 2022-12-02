Ground Game Texas asking for Prop A petition signatures at Saturday event

This comes after the City Council voted to repeal the prop.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Ground Game Texas is asking community members to come to Carl Levin Park and sign the referendum petition to make Prop A the law on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The City of Harker Heights passed Prop A, which decriminalized low-level marijuana possession, on Nov. 8.

Community members voted 64% in support of this prop. However, two weeks later the City Council voted to repeal Prop A.

The progressive-building organization is looking to counteract this by getting enough petitions to pass this referendum.

The event is open to the public and will have free hotdogs available.

For more information or to RSVP, visit here.