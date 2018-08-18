AUSTIN, Texas — Hundreds of protestors and counter-protestors gathered at the Texas State Capitol on Saturday regarding the National March Against Far-Left Violence.
The groups at the event included the Democratic Socialists America, Antifa and Texans United for America, according to KVUE media partner, The Austin American-Statesman. The march sparked a large police presence to the Capitol to supervise the event. During the protest, police officers in riot gear showed up to keep the opposing groups separated.
The protest at the Capitol was a result of conservative groups marching down Congress Avenue in support of First Amendment rights to free speech and in protest of violence that occurred last month in Portland, Ore., at a far-right rally.
KVUE's Hank Cavagnaro caught the protest in the midst of it all. One man was arrested by DPS on a charge of possession of a prohibited weapon while he was trying to enter the State Capitol, officials said. Police said another person was briefly detained for safety reasons, but that person was released after being escorted off the State Capitol grounds.