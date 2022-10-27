Record turnout at Central Texas polls during early voting

A record number of voters have already cast their ballots for the midterm elections only four days into early voting.

CENTRAL, Texas — As the race for governor continues, Central Texans have made their way out to the polls in record numbers.

Early voting only began four days ago and with 12 days left until the Nov. eighth election, thousands of people have already voted in both Bell and McLennan County.

As of Wednesday, Bell County counted over 14,000 votes. According to the County's website, back in 2018 the total early voting amounts were around 53,000.

If that pace remains consistent with the past three days, the numbers would come in just under that for total early votes cast.

In McLennan County, votes total close to 14,000, with 13,929 counted in person and via mail in ballot.

Back in 2018 the total early votes counted was around 76,000.