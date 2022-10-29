See where you can vote in Central Texas

Election officials recommend you get out to vote as soon as possible. McLennan county has five different locations to vote early, while Bell County has seven.

CENTRAL, Texas — Election workers expect this year to be one of the busiest at Central Texas polls.

They said getting out to vote earlier is better.

"We are putting out a lot of equipment to try and handle as many voters as possible and trying to prepare voters," McLennan County's election administrator, Jared Goldsmith, said.

Goldsmith added that they are doing everything to make sure voting is safe and secure.

There are five different locations you can vote early at in McLennan County.

- Robinson Community Center, 106 W. Lyndale Avenue, Robinson, TX 76706

- Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm Street, Waco, TX 76704

- First Assembly of6701 Bosque Blvd, Waco, TX 76710

- Hewitt City Hall/ Library200 Patriot Court, Hewitt, TX 76643

- Records Building (basement of the building), 214 N 4th Street, Suite 300Waco, TX 76701

There are seven locations in Bell County where you can vote early.

- Belton - Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 East 2nd Ave

- Killeen - Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive

- Killeen - Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev R A Abercrombie Dr.

- Killeen - Senior Center @ Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen, TX 76542

- Temple - Temple ISD Administration Bldg, 401 Santa Fe Way

- Salado - Salado Church of Christ, 217 North Stagecoach

- Harker Heights - Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing

All locations will be open as follows: