TEXAS, USA — As the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact Americans and people worldwide, U.S. Senator John Cornyn sat down with 6 News for a one-on-one interview about unemployment benefits, a second stimulus package and more.

Sen. Cornyn said lawmakers thought they were doing a good thing by adding an additional $600 to some people's unemployment check, but said it may be time to cut back.

"Low and behold it turned out people were being paid more not to work than to work and obviously that’s not what we intended people to do,” Cornyn said. "So, we are taking another look at that. We don’t want people to stay home, we want them to go back and work while we provide them a safety net."

Cornyn also touched on the possibility of another coronavirus relief payment which would put another $1,200 in the pockets of Americans.

“Our goal is to not only beat this virus but to come out of this with our economy able to rebound quickly because this recession we are currently in and the number of people out of work is a terrible thing,” Cornyn said. "It’s something we need to recover from quickly as possible. We are monitoring the situation and I’m pretty sure we are going to pass another bill, but we have to get it right."

Cornyn also mentioned the idea of people voting from home in the November election. He said there is a lot of justified concern with vulnerabilities to fraud and other countries trying to interfere with the presidential campaign.