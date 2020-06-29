Speedway owner loses staff, 'all but 2' sponsors after racially charged post

Mike Fulp, who owns the dirt track 311 Speedway in Stokes County, told the News & Record he knew his troubles from what he described as a joke were self-inflicted.

PINE HALL, N.C. — Author's note: The above photo is of a racetrack unrelated to the incident.

The owner of a North Carolina racetrack says he has faced death threats, lost employees and seen “all but two” of his sponsors evaporate amid the backlash over his social media post invoking the noose found in the garage stall of Black NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace.

Mike Fulp, who owns the dirt track 311 Speedway in Stokes County, told the News & Record he knew his troubles from what he described as a joke were self-inflicted.