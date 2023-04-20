Lt. Gov.: SB 17 passed, state to continue rewarding on merit rather than "arbitrary quotas"

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick issued a statement following Senate Bill 17, banning discriminatory "diversity, equity and inclusion" policies in higher education.

AUSTIN, Texas — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick issued a statement following the passing of Senate Bill 17 by Sen. Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe, banning discriminatory "diversity, equity and inclusion" policies in higher education.

In a news release, Patrick defends the decision of the bill, stating it thwarts the "woke left" agenda to divide the state.

"The woke left's drive to divide Texans is never-ending," Patrick said. "Today, the Texas Senate passed SB 17 to ban divisive DEI offices and hiring practices at our university to make sure that individual merit and achievement are rewarded."

Patrick says "Texan's have some of the best higher educational opportunities available nationwide, right here at home," and is looking forward to continuing educational improvements based on merit rather than "arbitrary quotas" on equity.

