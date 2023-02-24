Ted Cruz and John Cornyn introduce bill to honor Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers Bicentennial Resolution is meant to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the legendary law enforcement agency.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Texas' two U.S. Senators are introducing a bill to honor one of the most enduring symbols of the Lone Star State, the Texas Rangers.

Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn plan to introduce the Texas Rangers Bicentennial Resolution, which is meant to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the legendary law enforcement agency.

The bill will honor the men and women, both past and present, who have served as peace officers in the Texas Rangers Division of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

“I am always proud to back the blue – especially Texas’s finest, the Texas Rangers," said Senator Cruz. "This year, as this prestigious division celebrates its 200th year of service to the Lone Star State and our Nation, I am proud to work with Sen. Cornyn to recognize this pillar in Texas that has contributed so greatly to the safety of Texans over the years.”

“Congratulations to the Texas Rangers on two centuries of service to the people of Texas," agreed Cornyn. "The Texas Rangers are the oldest state law enforcement agency in North America, and I applaud them for their bravery, resilience, and dedication to the Lone Star State.”

As stated by Cornyn, the Texas Rangers are the oldest state law enforcement agency not just in the United States, but the entirety of North America, having been serving the state since 1823.