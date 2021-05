Texas Senate abortion bill initially passes in House

The bill bans abortion procedures at six weeks unless a woman is having a medical emergency.

AUSTIN, Texas — A controversial abortion bill has initially passed in the Texas House of Representatives.

Senate Bill 8 (SB8) passed the Texas House 81-63 (with two present not voting) on May 5. The initial totals from the House show State Rep. Ryan Guillen from Rio Grande City was the only Democrat who supported the bill.

SB8, called The Texas Heartbeat Act, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is typically at six weeks gestation and before most women know they are pregnant. Doctors will be required to listen for a heartbeat before performing an abortion. The bill does not make an exception for survivors of rape or incest who become pregnant as a result of the crime against them. It only allows an exception for a woman suffering a medical emergency.

The bill also allows anyone to sue a Texas doctor who performs or has an intent to perform an abortion and recover at least $10,000. The House amended the bill Wednesday to exclude rapists and people who commit incest against a woman from being able to sue doctors.

During the layout of the bill, the Representative carrying the legislation in the House, Rep. Shelby Slawson (R-Stephenville) shared her own story. She said doctors told her mother she had medical problems and advised her to get an abortion.

"The complications and those dire prognosis continued, the back-and-forth to the doctor continued, and that heartbeat continued," Slawson said. "And then one Tuesday in May, that new mom greeted her newborn. This surprisingly normal baby, marveling at 10 fingers and 10 toes and wisps of red hair."

Austin Rep. Donna Howard (D), a registered nurse, questioned Slawson on the bill, explaining the gynecological timeline of a pregnancy and the science behind the what is actually heard in an early ultrasound, saying it is not a heartbeat but rather the amplified sound of electrical activity.

Howard ended her remarks with an impassioned plea about the Legislature's actions on women's health rights.

"This is the worst day of the session every single session," Howard said. "And this stuff keeps coming up. You guys know there have always been abortions and there always will be, despite the obstructions you're putting in place here."

The House will take a final vote on SB 8 on Thursday. Because the House voted to amend the bill, the Senate can accept the amendments or send the bill to a conference committee where appointees from both chambers will hash out the differences.

With a vote of 81-63 (2 present not voting) SB8 initially passes #TXLege — Ashley Goudeau (@AshleyG_KVUE) May 5, 2021

Shannon Najmabadi, the women's health reporter for The Texas Tribune, joined Ashley Goudeau to discuss the bill on KVUE's Texas This Week. She said similar legislation has passed in other states.

"What's unique about the Texas bill is it also has this legal language in it that would let anyone, regardless of if they've had an abortion, regardless of if they had an experience with an abortion provider, to sue abortion providers," Najmabadi said. "So it kind of has a double-pronged approach where it's banning abortions very early, often before many women know they are pregnant, and also has these legal type changes."

A total of 13 other states have passed so-called heartbeat bills. Democrats say it is part of a political strategy to ban abortion across the country.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler released the following statement Wednesday:

“Senate Bill 8 offers women who may be pregnant no solutions, no added safety measures nor medical precautions, and certainly no compassion. Vulnerable Texas women face so many obstacles, so many hurdles when trying to access safe reproductive healthcare, including abortion services. This bill adds new challenges and sometimes would effectively ban needed care and services.”