Incumbent Ken Paxton wins Republican nomination for Texas attorney general

Paxton will face the Democratic nominee for Texas AG in the November election. Election Day is Nov. 8.

AUSTIN, Texas — We now know who will face off in the race for Texas attorney general this November. Incumbent Ken Paxton has defeated his Republican opponent, Land Commissioner George P. Bush, in the primary runoff election.

Paxton will now face the Democratic nominee in the general election later this year.

Paxton and Bush went to a runoff after neither secured 50% of the vote in the March 1 Texas primary election. In March, Paxton received about 43% of the vote, while Bush received roughly 23%. In the runoff election on May 24, Paxton received 67% of the vote and Bush received 33%, as of 8:40 p.m., with 49% of precincts reporting.

Paxton was elected as the 51st attorney general of Texas in 2014. Paxton has served in elected positions in Texas for 20 years. He was first elected in 2002 as a state representative for House District 70, and he served in the Texas House for 10 years before being elected to represent Texas Senate District 8 in 2012, where he served until being elected attorney general.

Paxton was born in North Dakota. He attended Baylor University in Waco, Texas, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology in 1984 and an M.B.A. in 1986. He earned his J.D. degree from the University of Virginia School of Law in 1991. After law school, he worked for Strasburger & Price LLP before serving as in-house counsel for J.C. Penney Company Inc. After leaving Strasburger, he operated his own law firm.

According to his website, Paxton’s primary issues include preserving the Constitution, securing the border, protecting the sanctity of life and defending voter ID, among other things.

Throughout his time as attorney general, Paxton has faced many controversies. Most recently, Paxton announced that the state bar is suing him for professional misconduct related to his lawsuit challenging the 2020 presidential election. Separately, he faces multiple other scandals.

Paxton continues to fight a 7-year-old securities fraud case for which he was indicted on felony charges. Last year, he came under FBI investigation for abuse of office after eight of his former employees accused him of bribery. He is also asking the Texas Supreme Court to throw out a whistleblower case against him by four of those former employees, who allege they were fired after they reported Paxton.

Bush released the following statement Tuesday night:

“Things didn’t go as we planned. But after the tragic events of earlier today, it’s important to keep life’s temporary disappointments in perspective. There are grieving parents in South Texas today. My family and I are grieving with them.

"I want to thank my wonderful family, Amanda, and my boys for their patience and unwavering support. I want to thank my mom and dad … and my entire family for all their love and support. And I want to convey my deepest gratitude to all my supporters across this great state. My message to you is to never stop fighting for a cause that you believe is just.

"We will continue fighting for the rule of law in Texas. I trust and pray in Gov. Abbott's ability to control the southern border and work to ensure the system of justice and respect for Texas laws are honored and maintained. May God Bless all of you, and may God Bless Texas.”