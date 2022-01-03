Greg Abbott, Beto O’Rourke to face off in race for Texas governor this November

The incumbent Republican governor and Democratic former congressman won their respective primaries on Tuesday, March 1.

AUSTIN, Texas — It’s the matchup most Texans expected. Incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Beto O’Rourke – a former congressman, U.S. Senate nominee and presidential candidate – have won their respective primaries and will now face off in the race for Texas governor this November.

The race was called early, around an hour after polls closed. Click here to follow along for final percentages as results continue to trickle in.

Abbott defeated seven other Republicans – Paul Belew, Danny Harrison, Kandy Kaye Horn, Don Huffines, Rick Perry (not the former Texas governor), Chad Prather and Allen West – to secure the Republican nomination. O’Rourke defeated four other Democrats – Inocencio “Inno” Barrientez, Michael Cooper, Joy Diaz and Rich Wakeland – to secure the Democratic nomination.

Abbott was elected as the 48th governor of Texas in 2014 and assumed office in 2015. Prior to that, he was the 50th and longest-serving Texas Attorney General, a position he held from 2002 until 2015. He also previously served as a justice on the Texas Supreme Court for several years and as a state district judge in Harris County. He is a native Texan who was born in Wichita Falls and raised in Duncanville. After graduating from The University of Texas at Austin, Abbott earned a law degree from Vanderbilt University Law School.

According to his campaign website, Abbott’s primary issues include growing the Texas economy, defending the Second Amendment, protecting religious freedom, supporting law enforcement and securing the Texas-Mexico border, among other things.

O’Rourke was born and raised in El Paso. He attended Columbia University, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English literature. He served as a member of the El Paso City Council for several years and as a U.S. Representative for the El Paso area from 2013 until 2019. In 2018, O’Rourke ran for U.S. Senate against Republican Ted Cruz and lost. In March 2019, O’Rourke announced his candidacy in the 2020 presidential election but ended his campaign eight months later.

O’Rourke also founded and currently leads Powered by People, an organization that “works to expand democracy and produce Democratic victories through voter registration and direct voter engagement,” according to his campaign website.

His website also states that O’Rourke’s primary issues include power grid stability, affordable health care, high-quality jobs, reproductive health and rural investment, among other things.

The two will go head-to-head in the general election on Nov. 8.

