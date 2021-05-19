As Texas's 'Heartbeat Bill' is signed into law, opponents say it doesn’t protect women and will be challenged in court

The governor signed a bill that prohibits abortions as early as six weeks. The ban includes cases of rape or incest.

SAN ANTONIO — Senate Bill 8, known as the “Heartbeat Bill,” takes effect Sept. 1 after Gov. Greg Abbott signed it into law Wednesday. The bill – which prohibits abortions as early as six weeks and is considered one of the toughest pieces of legislation of its kind – does not make an exception for rape or incest victims. It only allows an exception for medical emergencies.

And opponents say they're already preparing to challenge it in court.

"Our Creator endowed us with the right to life," Abbott said at Wednesday's bill signing. "And yet millions of children lose their right to life every year because of abortion. In Texas, we work to save those lives."

Under the new law, any private citizen can sue a doctor, provider or person who performs, has intentions to perform or assists a woman to get an abortion. The party that files a lawsuit can receive up to $10,000.

“There’s no ceiling. Theoretically, if somebody were to violate this law and to be sued, they could have their claim jump to unlimited liability. That could be not just the doctor,” said Drucilla Tigner, policy and advocacy strategist for ACLU of Texas. “(It could be) your mother, your grandmother, the person that gave you a ride to the clinic, the person that googled for you on how to get an abortion in Texas.”