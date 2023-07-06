Central Texas law enforcement may benefit from new law

Qualified local law enforcement agencies will now have the chance to get more state funding.

TEXAS, USA — Senate Bill 22 was signed into law on Wednesday, June 7, and local law enforcement is prepared for the bill to provide more funding to their departments.

SB 22 creates a grant program to provide additional money to qualified sheriff's, constable's, and prosecutor's offices in rural counties.

Up to $350,000 could be handed to qualified law enforcement agencies in Texas.

Limestone County Sheriff Murray Agnew says his top priority for the department will be to increase wages for employees.

"This bill provides a minimum salary for deputies and a minimum salary for jailers," Agnew said. "This is needed because those are two professions where attracting people is hard."

Any Texas county with 300,000 people or fewer qualifies for this new grant program. That's over 200 counties eligible for money.

In Central Texas, the only county that does not qualify for the grant program is Bell County.

Some of the target purchases departments plan to make include hiring additional staff, buying patrol vehicles, safety equipment and more.

"We know we're not gonna get in the same place as others are but we'd like to get up close enough that we can be competitive. We have a great area and we have a great community support," Agnew said.

Still, there are some details that need to be cleared up, such as how long this grant program is expected to last.