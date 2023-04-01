'You got your moment ... I hope you enjoy it' | North Texas lawmaker brushes off being 'brunt of joke' after dirty names prank

"In the rough & tumble of politics & policy making, it’s good to know we can still laugh & smile together," he said.

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas House of Representatives meeting became the playground for some grade school-age levity this past week.

During the Judiciary and Civil Jurisprudence Committee meeting, a Plano lawmaker was duped into reading a series of fake, provocative names for public comment on a proposed bill against gender-affirming care for transgender people.

In the video, laughter can be heard after Texas Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Plano, read two of the three names.

“Is there a Connie Lingus here?” Leach asked. “What about Anita Dickenme?

“Or Holden, Holden Midick?”

“OK. Are any three of those people here?” Leach asked.

“All right,” he said. “You got your moment. I hope you enjoy it.”

Leach later addressed the video on Twitter.

"In the rough & tumble of politics & policy making, it’s good to know we can still laugh & smile together. If me being the brunt of a joke is what it takes to remind people of that – then I’m okay with it. #txlege," Leach tweeted. "And I look forward to meeting Connie, Anita and Holden very soon."

In the rough & tumble of politics & policy making, it’s good to know we can still laugh & smile together. If me being the brunt of a joke is what it takes to remind people of that – then I’m okay with it. #txlege



And I look forward to meeting Connie, Anita and Holden very soon. https://t.co/1bSWQXVajU — Jeff Leach (@leachfortexas) March 31, 2023

A similar occurrence happened to a Florida lawmaker, Will Robinson Jr. He responded on Twitter with a face-palm emoji.