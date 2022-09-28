Texas state representative returns from border, discusses immigration issues

Texas Representative Hugh Shine spent several days in Eagle Pass looking into issues on the state border. Here's what he found.

TEXAS, USA — Texas District 55 Representative Hugh Shine spent several days at the border in Eagle Pass this week checking in on any issues with the National Guard or with DPS Troopers. Shine spoke with 6 News about his findings Wednesday.

U.S Border Patrol came in contact with 115,000 migrants in on the Texas border in just August, according to U.S. Border and Customs data. That number was up to 118,000 the previous month.

Shine told 6 News the numbers have been high all year.

"We've had almost 2 million apprehensions in the last 12 months. It's huge," Shine said.

Shine said one of the primary issues he wanted to address were problems facing the 5000 National Guard troops stationed at the border. Shine said the National Guard troops are still facing problems with pay, healthcare options and organizational structure. He said many of the units were put together in an ad-hoc process and dealt with logistic issues.

"Those soldiers...I want to make sure they are taken care of," Shine said. "We are asking them to put their life on the line yet we are not taking care of the big picture for those guys."

DPS Troopers are in need of an additional helicopter, Shine said and as of right now they may only have one helicopter to work with.

6 News also asked Shine if he learned about any contributing factors to the high number of migrants. Shine said there were several.

"Here's what's going on. You have families in Chicago and New York, Boston and Northeast cities, which are sanctuary cities... they are sending money to family members in Venezuela and Columbia and down in Central America so they can pay cartel members to get them through Mexico. They are also being told that the border is open," Shine said.

Migrants would then sometimes attempt to surrender to border patrol officers or national guard troops in order to claim asylum. Unfortunately, Shine said, drug cartels are also a major issue.

"The cartels have gotten smarter about the process. They are moving their operations up and down the border depending on how much resistance they find from DPS and the National Guard soldiers that are there," Shine said.

He also told 6 News that drug cartels have been able to hire people on the U.S. side of the border and have sophisticated communication technology to move both drugs and people.

6 News also asked if there need to be any policy changes on the state or federal level. Shine said the state simply needed more support from the federal government. He particularly had an issue with messaging from the Biden Administration.

"The federal government is not taking it seriously. When you've got the press secretary saying there is not a problem at the border, and the vice president saying the border is secure, and the president in denial... I mean it is just ridiculous," Shine said.