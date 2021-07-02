Texas This Week: Gov. Abbott's top 5 legislative priorities

During his State of the State address, Gov. Greg Abbott identified five emergency items that he wants lawmakers to address.

AUSTIN, Texas — This week, the members of the Texas House of Representatives learned their committee assignments, Democrats called on Gov. Greg Abbott to cancel the STAAR test and the governor laid out his legislative priorities.

Three things to know in Texas politics

Texans on Medicaid will be able keep their Planned Parenthood doctors for a little while longer. A state district judge issued a temporary restraining order to stop Texas from kicking Planned Parenthood out of the Medicaid program.

In 2017, state lawmakers passed a bill to remove Planned Parenthood from the program because one of the health care services it provides is abortion. Planned Parenthood is trying to keep its non-abortion services in the program for low-income women. The next hearing in this case is set for Feb. 17.

Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives Dade Phelan (R) is shaking things up. The Beaumont Republican released committee assignments for the 87th Legislature and appointed new chairs for 27 of the House's 34 committees.

The Democrats in the Texas House of Representatives are calling on Gov. Greg Abbott to cancel the STAAR test. This spring, millions of Texas school children will be required to take the standardized test in person. The lawmakers say this is dangerous during a pandemic, and the millions of dollars the State spends on the test would be better spent on resources for struggling schools.

Gov. Abbott's legislative priorities

Gov. Greg Abbott laid out his legislative priorities for the 2021 session Monday night during his State of the State address. The governor designated five emergency items, opening the door for lawmakers to bypass the state's 60-day no voting rule and bring bills related to the emergency items to the floor for a vote.

The first emergency item: expand broadband access.

Abbott: "From medicine to education to business, broadband access is not a luxury, it is an essential tool that must be available for all Texans. That is why I am making the expansion of broadband access an emergency item this session."

The next emergency item points directly at Austin and the city council's decision to reallocate about one third of the police department's budget.

Abbott: "Texas has always been a law and order state. And we are going to stay that way. We're not going to let cities in Texas follow the lead of cities like Portland and Seattle and Minneapolis by defunding the police. That's crazy. We will support our law enforcement officers, not demonize and defund them. Defunding law enforcement invites crime and chaos into communities. It risks the lives and livelihoods of innocent people. To keep Texans safe and to discourage cities from going down this dangerous path, we must pass laws that prevent cities from defunding police. This issue is so urgent, I am making it an emergency item this session."

The death of a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper on Thanksgiving Day 2017 at the hands of a man previously convicted of violent acts against law enforcement was the catalyst behind the governor's third emergency item.

Abbott: "Public safety is also at risk because of a broken bail system – a broken bail system that recklessly allows dangerous criminals back out onto our streets. Too many Texans like Damon Allen have been murdered because of our broken bail system.

Damon Allen was a state trooper who was gunned down during a traffic stop. His killer was out on a $15,000 bond despite having previously been convicted of assaulting a sheriff's deputy and having been arrested on charges of evading arrest and aggravated assault on a public servant. He shot and killed Trooper Damon Allen in the line of duty. Damon Allen's wife, Kasey, was robbed of her husband, their children robbed of their father. To fix our flawed bail system and to keep dangerous criminals off our streets, I am making the Damon Allen Act an emergency item this session."

Elections are the cornerstone of democracy and this legislative session, Abbott wants lawmakers to look at the election process in the state.

Abbott: "Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Those are guaranteed rights on which our founders established our country. The sentence in the Declaration of Independence that lists those three rights is followed by this, and I quote, 'To secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, driving their just powers from the consent of the governed.' Now precisely what the governed consent to should never be in doubt. That is why the integrity of elections is so essential to our democracy. One thing all of us should agree on, whether you're a Republican or a Democrat or an Independent, is that we must have trust and confidence in the outcome of our elections. That is why election integrity will be an emergency item this session."

The governor's final emergency item aims to protect businesses amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abbott: "There's far more to do to help business owners and their employees. They have gone above and beyond throughout the pandemic to open and to operate safely. And yet, those same businesses now face the crosshairs of lawsuits. Texas businesses that have operated in good faith shouldn't have their livelihoods destroyed by frivolous lawsuits. I'm asking the Legislature to quickly get a bill to my desk that provides civil liability protections for individuals, businesses and health care providers that operated safely during the pandemic. This is an emergency item this session."

You can watch Abbott's full State of the State address below: